Harry Styles will return with a new album in May.

The 28-year-old singer and actor announced his third studio album, Harry's House, on Wednesday.

Styles shared the news on Instagram alongside the album's cover art. The art shows Styles wearing a white blouse and wide-leg jeans in a living room that appears upside down.

"Harry's House. May 20th," Styles captioned the post.

Styles also released a trailer for the album that shows him walking onto the stage of a theater.

Harry's House will mark Styles' first album in over two years. The singer last released the album Fine Line in December 2019.

The new album will feature 13 tracks, according to a press release.

Styles came to fame with the British boy band One Direction. As a solo artist, he is known for the singles "Sign of the Times," "Adore You," "Watermelon Sugar" and "Fine Line."