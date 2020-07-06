Harry Styles has partnered with Calm to read a bedtime story for the sleep and meditation app.
Calm confirmed Monday on Twitter that it teamed up with the 26-year-old British singer on a new project, Harry Styles: Dream with Me, for release Wednesday.
Calm shared a video featuring its original tweet about Styles and screenshots of enthusiastic fan response.
"Wednesday. #DreamWithHarry," the post reads.
In September 2018, Calm asked its followers to retweet "if you dream of @Harry_Styles reading a Sleep Story for @calm." The company teased the project Sunday by tweeting a watermelon emoji, a reference to Styles' song "Watermelon Sugar."
