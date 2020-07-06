Harry Styles has partnered with Calm to read a bedtime story for the sleep and meditation app.

Calm confirmed Monday on Twitter that it teamed up with the 26-year-old British singer on a new project, Harry Styles : Dream with Me, for release Wednesday.

Calm shared a video featuring its original tweet about Styles and screenshots of enthusiastic fan response.

"Wednesday. #DreamWithHarry," the post reads.

In September 2018, Calm asked its followers to retweet "if you dream of @Harry_Styles reading a Sleep Story for @calm." The company teased the project Sunday by tweeting a watermelon emoji, a reference to Styles' song "Watermelon Sugar."

Styles and his former One Direction bandmates Niall Horan Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik previously read the Audible audiobook version of their 2014 autobiography, Who We Are.

Styles came to fame with One Direction, which has been on an indefinite hiatus since December 2015. He released his second solo album, Fine Line, which features "Watermelon Sugar," in December 2019.

Styles performed "Watermelon Sugar" during an NPR Tiny Desk concert in March and released a music video for the song in May.

In June, Styles rescheduled the North American leg of his Love tour due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The North American shows will now kick off Aug. 14, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash.