BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival will feature a headlining performance by Harry Styles.

The BBC said Monday that Styles, 28, will headline the May 29 shows in Coventry, U.K.

Styles will perform a "full solo festival set."

Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama have also joined the lineup.

"Excited to be finally performing in my home town Coventry as part of Radio 1's Big Weekend. I know the Coventry crowd will do our city proud and show all the other artists the energy of the Midlands," Salieu said.

"I cannot WAIT to come play at Radio 1's Big Weekend for the first time!! It's going to be such a moment," Sawayama added.

Previously announced performers include Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, KSI, Calvin Harris and Anne-Marie.

Big Weekend will take place May 27 to 29. A small number of tickets for Styles' fans will go on sale Monday at 5 p.m. GMT+1.

Styles will release his third studio album, Harry's House, on May 20. The album features the single "As It Was," which Styles released in early April.