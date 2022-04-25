Harry Styles to headline BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival
UPI News Service, 04/25/2022
BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival will feature a headlining performance by Harry Styles.
ADVERTISEMENT
The BBC said Monday that Styles, 28, will headline the May 29 shows in Coventry, U.K.
Styles will perform a "full solo festival set."
Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama have also joined the lineup.
"Excited to be finally performing in my home town Coventry as part of Radio 1's Big Weekend. I know the Coventry crowd will do our city proud and show all the other artists the energy of the Midlands," Salieu said.
"I cannot WAIT to come play at Radio 1's Big Weekend for the first time!! It's going to be such a moment," Sawayama added.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.