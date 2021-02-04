Emma Corrin, who was nominated for Golden Globe and SAG awards this week for her performance in The Crown, will next star in Amazon Studios' film My Policeman.

The studio announced Thursday Corrin will share the screen with pop music star and Dunkirk actor Harry Styles in the romantic drama, which takes place in the 1990s.

Ron Nyswaner is writing and Michael Grandage will direct the adaptation of Bethan Roberts' novel of the same name.

The story is about how Tom and Marion's lives are upended by the arrival of elderly Patrick, a man from their past.