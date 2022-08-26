Harry Styles is extending his Love on Tour world tour.

The 28-year-old singer and actor added 22 new dates to the tour in an update Friday.

Styles will now perform shows Oct. 3 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and Oct. 15 at United Center in Chicago, Ill.

He also added new dates to the Latin American portion of the tour and a new U.K. and European leg of the tour for 2023. The European shows will conclude in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in July 2023.

In addition, Styles said he will soon announce tour dates in Asia.

Styles initially announced the Love on Tour world tour in November 2019. The tour was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and officially kicked off in September 2021 in Las Vegas.

Love on Tour is in support of Styles' albums Fine Line and Harry's House. Harry's House was released in May and features the singles "As It Was" and "Late Night Talking."

In addition to his music, Styles will star in the new film Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, and the movie My Policeman.