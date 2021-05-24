'Harry Potter' proof copy with typo expected to sell for up to $5,600
UPI News Service, 05/24/2021
A rare proof copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone that featured a typographical error in the name of author J.K. Rowling is being offered for auction and is expected to fetch up to $5,600.
Auction house Ewbank's said the book, one of only 200 trial copies to be printed for reviewers by publisher Bloomsbury before the tome's official release in 1997, contains that typo on the title page, misidentifying the author as "J.A. Rowling."
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, released in the United States as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, was the first book to feature the boy wizard and spawned Rowling's Wizarding World franchise.
The book is expected to sell for $2,800 to $5,600 when it goes tor auction Thursday as part of the auctioneer's Entertainment, Memorabilia & Movie Props sale.
