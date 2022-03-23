Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave is a mom of four.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old actress welcomed her fourth child, son Becker, with her partner, comedian Alfie Brown, in London.

Cave shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos of herself and Brown with their baby boy.

"Welcome Becker Brown. Thank you to UCLH. Thank you to the midwives Amy and Emi-Lou. Thank you to Alisson Becker," she captioned the post.

In the comments, Cave was asked to confirm if she and Brown chose the name Becker after Brazilian soccer player Alisson Becker.

"I first went for Divock [Origi]. Got vetoed. Jessie and I both love Becker," she responded.

Cave's Harry Potter co-star David Thewlis, actress Anna Shaffer and singer Paloma Faith congratulated the couple in the comments.

"Massive congratulations to you both," Thewlis, who played Remus Lupin, wrote.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"WELL DONE TEAM!!! gorgeous gorgeous, welcome Becker, can't wait to meet you," Shaffer added.

"Wow congratulations both the tribe is steadily increasing!" Faith said.

Cave and Brown have three other children, daughter Margot, 5, and sons Donnie, 7, and Abraham, 17 months.

Cave was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month amid her pregnancy with Becker.

Cave played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films. She most recently starred in the ITV2 series Buffering.