Harry Potter alum Devon Murray is celebrating the birth of his first child, a baby boy, with his girlfriend, Shannon McCaffrey.

"Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever. Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy 'Cooper Michael Murray' weighing 6 lbs 10 oz. Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end," Murray said Sunday on Instagram.

Murray, who portrayed Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter films, made the announcement alongside a photo of a cupcake with a blue footprint at a hospital with his newborn son in the background.

"It still hasn't sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy. I can't wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family. I'm so amazed by Shannon and she is now my hero. I'm so proud of her for everything she has gone through," Murray continued.

"I can't wait to have you both home. It's so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breathe," he concluded.

Murray, 32, announced in July that he and McCaffrey were expecting their first child together. Murray and McCaffrey started dating in late 2018.