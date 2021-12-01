Harry Hamlin says his daughter Amelia Hamlin is "doing great" in the wake of her split from Scott Disick.

The 70-year-old actor weighed in on Amelia and Disick's split during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Amelia, 20, and Disick, 38, reportedly split in September after 11 months of dating. On WWHL, Hamlin was asked what he thought caused the breakup and if he was secretly happy about the split.

"Look, Amelia's doing great. She's living in New York and she's having the time of her life solo," Hamlin said.

"I have no idea -- I didn't pull the curtain -- I have no idea what exactly happened there, I'm just glad that she is solo," he added.

E! News said in September that Amelia broke up with Disick.

"Scott agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now. They had a lot of fun together but it was never going to be a long term relationship," a source said.

"Amelia's done with Scott for now," another insider added. "She wants to be strong and to move on."

Disick previously dated reality star Kourtney Kardashian , 42, and model Sofia Richie , 23. He has three children, daughter Penelope, 9, and sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with Kardashian.

Hamlin is married to actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and has two daughters, Amelia and Delilah, 23, with his wife.