Mad Men alum Harry Hamlin and The Good Wife actor Dylan Baker have signed on for roles in the National Geographic limited series, The Hot Zone: Anthrax.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cable network announced Tuesday that Hamlin will play veteran broadcast journalist Tom Brokaw and Baker will play FBI agent Ed Copak in the six-episode, fact-based drama about the 2001 anthrax attacks in the United States.

"Letters containing anthrax were sent to unsuspecting victims in Florida, Washington, D.C. and New York," a synopsis of the series said.

"The anonymous assault claimed five lives and caused panic throughout the country. Despite interagency turf wars and many false leads, an unlikely team of scientists, FBI agents and government departments slowly closed in on a shocking prime suspect."

Leading the cast will be the previously announced Tony Goldwyn and Daniel Dae Kim.

Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson will return as executive producers and show-runners for the second season of The Hot Zone anthology.

Principal photography is slated to begin this month in Toronto.

Season 1 of The Hot Zone aired in 2019.