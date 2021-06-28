Harry Connick, Jr., has joined the cast of the NBC special Annie Live!

Today reported Monday that Connick, 53, will play Daddy Warbucks in the TV musical.

Connick confirmed the news in a statement to People.

"It's such a classic show and it's a show that I'm so familiar with, just from seeing it a million times," the actor and singer said. "And it's one of those things where you watch it and enjoy it and never really imagine yourself a part of, so when I was asked to play Daddy Warbucks it was kind of surreal because that's such an iconic role."

"It wasn't something I ever really thought about," he added. "I was just thrilled that I was asked to do it."

Annie Live! is based on the Broadway musical, which was itself inspired by the Harold Gray comic strip Little Orphan Annie. The musical was previously adapted as a 1982 film featuring Albert Finney as Daddy Warbucks.

NBC announced earlier this month that Empire actress Taraji P. Henson will play Miss Hannigan.

"I absolutely love her," Connick said of Henson in a statement to People. "She's just one of those super, super talented -- multi-talented -- people that are very rare and I'm a huge fan."

"I'm really excited to not only be around her and get to work with her, but just to kind of watch her work and see what makes that big brain that she has tick. It's going to be a really fun experience for me," he added.

Annie was also adapted in as a 1999 ABC musical featuring Victor Garber as Warbucks and a 2014 film featuring Jamie Foxx as a version of the character.

Annie Live! will air late this year and will be NBC's first live musical since Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, which aired in 2018.