Harry Connick Jr. is set to host a Grammy special honoring essential workers, which will also feature Oprah Winfrey, Jamie Foxx and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes, will air June 21 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and CBS All Access.

Connick Jr. and his filmmaker daughter, Georgia Connick, will take a road trip in an RV to thank and celebrate essential workers.

Winfrey, Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt and Renee Zellweger will join the duo to deliver surprise messages to essential workers.

Foxx, Jon Batiste, Andra Day, John Fogerty, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Rockin Dopsie, Irma Thomas, Trombone Shorty and Connick Jr. will perform.

The special will also promote donating to charities such as No Kid Hungry, Ellis Marsalis Center for Music and the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.