Harry Brant, the younger son of billionaire industrialist and publisher Peter Brant and model Stephanie Seymour, has died.

ADVERTISEMENT

The socialite and fashionista was found dead Sunday of an accidental drug overdose, his parents said in statement to the New York Post. Brant was 24.

"It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication," Peter Brant and Seymour said.

Brant's parents said Brant died just days before he was to re-enter rehab.

"Our hearts are shattered," Peter Brant and Seymour said. "We will forever be saddened that Harry's life was cut short by this devastating disease. We ask that you please allow our family privacy as we attempt to cope with the loss of our beautiful, beautiful boy."

The New York Times confirmed Brant's death.

Brant grew up in the style and art worlds and was a staple of New York's fashion scene, along with his brother, Peter Brant II. The pair were often compared to socialite sisters Nicky and Paris Hilton.

Brant modeled for Balmain and Italian Vogue, and launched a unisex makeup line for MAC with Peter Brant II in 2015. His parents said he had hoped to expand his role creatively at Peter Brant's Interview magazine.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli and model Lexi Boling were among those to mourn Brant's death in the comments of his most recent Instagram post, which shows him with stylist Carlyn Cerf de Dudzeele and singer Miley Cyrus

"You will be truly missed," Cavalli wrote.

"Love you forever and always my beautiful princess," Boling said.