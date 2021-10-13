Harriet M. Welsch wants to know everything in the new trailer for Apple TV+'s upcoming animated series, Harriet the Spy.

Beanie Feldstein voices the 11-year-old sleuth in the clip released on Wednesday, which takes place in 1960s New York when the original Harriet the Spy novel by Louise Fitzhugh was published.

Harriet believes that in order to become a good writer she needs to know everything, leading her to become a spy.

Jane Lynch voices Ole Golly, Harriet's nanny, with Lacey Chabert voicing Marion Hawthorne, the leader of a group of popular girls at Harriet's school.

Co-stars include Kimberly Brooks, Crispin Freeman, Grey Griffin, Bumper Robinson and Charlie Schlatter.

Harriet the Spy comes to Apple TV+ on Nov. 19, with a debut of the first five episodes. The second half of the series will then arrive in spring 2022.

Harriet the Spy is produced by the Jim Henson Company and is written and executive produced by Will McRobb (The Adventures of Pete & Pete). Sidney Clifton is producing.