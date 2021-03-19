Harper Grae pregnant after miscarriage, releases song 'Still Your Mother'
UPI News Service, 03/19/2021
Harper Grae is going to be a mom.
The 30-year-old country music singer is expecting a child with her wife, Dawn Gates, after previously experiencing a miscarriage.
Grae confirmed the news Thursday on Instagram.
"SURPRISE! @dawn__gatesates and I are over the moon. Baby Gates will be setting the world on fire early July," she wrote.
Grae announced her pregnancy in a statement Thursday to People.
"Dawn and I are so very happy to announce that we will be expecting a little boy or girl into this world, summer 2021," Grae said. "I have been nervous every step of the way, as I am sure many mothers whom after having had a miscarriage can relate. Every doctor's appointment, every trip to the bathroom, every workout, every meal -- I am overly cautious."
"However, one thing is for sure: this little rainbow baby will be loved," she added.
Gates already has a 9-year-old daughter.
Grae had a miscarriage nearly 10 years ago. She released a new song, "Still Your Mother," on Friday that explores her grief after the miscarriage.
"This song is for every mother who has a rainbow baby or is waiting for their rainbow baby. I hear you, I see you," Grae wrote on Instagram.
