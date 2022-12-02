Happy Valley will return for a third and final season in January.

The BBC said in a press release Friday that Season 3 of the British crime drama will premiere Jan. 1, 2023, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Happy Valley is written and created by Sally Wainwright. The series follows Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire), a police sergeant still grieving her daughter Becky's suicide.

In Season 3, Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, sparking a chain of events that leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton), her daughter's rapist and the father of Becky's son, Ryan.

"Her grandson, Ryan (Rhys Connah), is now sixteen and has ideas of his own about the kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father, leaving Catherine's sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) caught in the middle. In another part of the valley, a local pharmacist gets in over his head when a neighbor is arrested," an official description reads.

Oliver Huntingdon, Jack Bandeira, Anthony Flanagan, Ishia Bennison, Shane Zaza, Chord Melodic and Mete Dursun also star.

Season 3 consists of six episodes and will bring the series to a close. Wainwright, Lancashire, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston, Ben Irving and Rebecca Ferguson executive produce.