'Happiest Season' trailer: Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis play couple
UPI News Service, 11/10/2020
Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new film Happiest Season.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the holiday romantic comedy Monday featuring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis as Abby and Harper, a young couple.
In the preview, Abby (Stewart) is planning to propose to Harper (Davis) during the holidays. The couple travel to Harper's parents' house, where Abby learns Harper has not come out to her parents as gay.
After being introduced as an "orphan" and Harper's friend and roommate, Abby struggles with keeping Harper's secret.
"Everybody's story is different. Just because Harper isn't ready doesn't mean she doesn't love you," Abby's friend John (Dan Levy) advises.
