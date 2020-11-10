Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new film Happiest Season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the holiday romantic comedy Monday featuring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis as Abby and Harper, a young couple.

In the preview, Abby (Stewart) is planning to propose to Harper (Davis) during the holidays. The couple travel to Harper's parents' house, where Abby learns Harper has not come out to her parents as gay.

After being introduced as an "orphan" and Harper's friend and roommate, Abby struggles with keeping Harper's secret.

"Everybody's story is different. Just because Harper isn't ready doesn't mean she doesn't love you," Abby's friend John (Dan Levy) advises.

Hulu acquired the rights to Happiest Season in October. The movie was originally to open in theaters this month but will now premiere Nov. 25 on Hulu as a Hulu Original film.

Stewart most recently starred in the sci-fi horror film Underwater, which opened in January. Davis is known for Blade Runner 2049 and for playing Cameron Howe on Halt and Catch Fire.