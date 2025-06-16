When Ashley asked if viewers will see "any flirtation" between the Goldens and the younger generation on Bachelor in Paradise this summer, Hannah replied, "I definitely think that could be a possibility."
Hannah, who already filmed Bachelor in Paradise season's tenth season and had a front row seat to all the relationships and drama, treaded lightly as to not give too much away.
"Once you see the cast, I mean, the Goldens are amazing, and they are just up for anything! And that was so fun," Hannah teased.
"I know people have been concerned about mixing Goldens and the typical cast [in their 20s and 30s], and they bring so much fun. They are just up for whatever! So that's kind of all I can say."
But Hannah quipped, "Look, it's a bunch of single men and women who are out on the prowl, so there is a lot of flirting going on at all times!"
Ashley noted how Hannah was smiling big as she spoke about this topic, and Hannah noted, "Yeah!"
Hannah also confirmed that the Golden cast members partied harder than the younger generation of cast members in Paradise.
"They are so fun. I want to hang out with the Goldens all the time!" Hannah said.
"The cast is so great, and I think it's really cool to have that energy because now, with social media -- and I think it's even different from when you and I were on the show -- people care so much about how they're going to be portrayed... and all the cameras."
The Goldens, on the other hand, "couldn't care less" about their image, according to Hannah.
"It's awesome because having been there, I feel like they just have so much wisdom to be like, 'You all are taking this so seriously. This is such an amazing opportunity that we have, and we are so grateful,'" Hannah recalled.
Hannah said the Goldens wanted the rest of the cast to cherish the experience and grow from it.
"And I think we really needed to have that energy with some of the younger, typical cast, because I get it! It is so hard... trying to date and navigate love for the public eye, and you don't have that much control over it because it is a TV show," Hannah explained.
"But the Goldens just really were such an added bonus for the fun but also, I think, for the younger contestants to just be like, 'Y'all are not doing something right because [we're] having way more fun than you are!' And I feel like that really helped."
Hannah said the Goldens viewed Bachelor in Paradise as "a gift" rather than a pressure-filled environment.
Hannah shared how everyone went to the beach to have fun and hang out with people who are "also intentionally trying to date."
Hannah concluded that "there's a lot of romance people are going to see" in general on Season 10.
Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams said he didn't think age would be that big of a deal on the beach in Costa Rica during his own interview with Us Weekly.
"This happens all the time in the real world. Look at Bill Belichick right now. It's happening in front of us," Wells pointed out.
"I don't know if it will [happen], but I think it'll be cool to have the Goldens around. The thing that I love about The Golden Bachelor so much is they've lived so much more life that their advice, their conversations, the stakes for them are just so much bigger."
"For the first time, the Goldens are also joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number as they bring their experience, and a little extra spice, to show the younger crowd how it's done," ABC teased of the new season.
For Hannah's part, she has already founcad the man of her dreams. The Bachelor alum is currently planning her wedding with fiance and model Adam Woolard.
Prior to her role on Paradise, Hannah had competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor before getting engaged to Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette's Season 15 finale in 2019.
Hannah and Jed broke up before her live After the Final Rose special aired because he allegedly had a girlfriend back home while filming the show.
Hannah went on to win Dancing with the Stars' 28th season as well as the first season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. The former beauty queen will also soon have three books for sale.