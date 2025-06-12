Hannah, who served up bubbly before Rose Ceremonies in the show's new Champagne Lounge, therefore got a front row seat to watch Paradise relationships grow and potentially become quite serious.
"It's so sweet and so cool to see [the honeymoon phase]. I did love being able to see people so giddy and nervous and have these really awesome dates and fall in love. It was so sweet, and that's the best feeling," Hannah gushed on the Thursday, June 12 episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
Ashley Iaconetti, who co-hosts the podcast with Ben Higgins, asked, "Are there proposals? Why do I feel like there's less pressure of a proposal this time around?"
Hannah replied, "I mean, I think that's the hope, you know? The hope is that there are relationships that, at the end, feel strong and confident about taking that next step."
Hannah admitted, however, there was "not as much pressure" on the cast members to get engaged as in seasons past.
Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season was dubbed a failure for ABC because three couples had left Mexico still dating -- two of which had gotten engaged -- but within four days of the finale airing in December 2023, all three couples announced they had split.
"What I will say about this time, just overall, is with this whole new, like, batch of people with a different perspective, I do think people will see a difference of -- it really is just kind of watching these people do life," Hannah explained.
"For the first time, the Goldens are also joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number as they bring their experience, and a little extra spice, to show the younger crowd how it's done," ABC said.
For Hannah's part, she has already found the man of her dreams. The Bachelor alum is currently planning her wedding with fiance Adam Woolard.
Prior to her role on Paradise, Hannah had competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor before getting engaged to Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette's Season 15 finale in 2019.
Hannah and Jed broke up before her live After the Final Rose special aired because he allegedly had a girlfriend back home while filming the show. (Hannah apparently regrets missing red flags during her season).
Hannah went on to win Dancing with the Stars' 28th season as well as the first season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. The former beauty queen will also soon have three books for sale.