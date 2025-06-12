The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown has dished about marriage proposals on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season.

Bachelor in Paradise already filmed its tenth season in Costa Rica, and Hannah was on location the entire time in a new "Paradise Relations" role.

Hannah, who served up bubbly before Rose Ceremonies in the show's new Champagne Lounge, therefore got a front row seat to watch Paradise relationships grow and potentially become quite serious.

"It's so sweet and so cool to see [the honeymoon phase]. I did love being able to see people so giddy and nervous and have these really awesome dates and fall in love. It was so sweet, and that's the best feeling," Hannah gushed on the Thursday, June 12 episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."

Ashley Iaconetti, who co-hosts the podcast with Ben Higgins, asked, "Are there proposals? Why do I feel like there's less pressure of a proposal this time around?"

Hannah replied, "I mean, I think that's the hope, you know? The hope is that there are relationships that, at the end, feel strong and confident about taking that next step."

Hannah admitted, however, there was "not as much pressure" on the cast members to get engaged as in seasons past.

Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season was dubbed a failure for ABC because three couples had left Mexico still dating -- two of which had gotten engaged -- but within four days of the finale airing in December 2023, all three couples announced they had split.

Bachelor in Paradise then took a year off and waited to film Season 10 in 2025.

"What I will say about this time, just overall, is with this whole new, like, batch of people with a different perspective, I do think people will see a difference of -- it really is just kind of watching these people do life," Hannah explained.

But Hannah said she wanted to help the relationships blossom as much as possible, along with Bachelor in Paradise's bartender Wells Adams and host Jesse Palmer.

"We wanted to help facilitate people falling in love. There is no forcing people to do what they don't want to do," Hannah said.

"So, yeah, it's cool to see, like, if you just let people be themselves, it's going to be entertaining and you're going to see different dynamics."

The Season 15 The Bachelorette star elaborated, "You're still going to have the drama and the questioning of these big life choices that you have in such a short amount of time on the show."

Hannah said people typically "never think about getting engaged in a month" in the real world.

"Of course everybody is going in with that at least on their mind. It's just them having to navigate, 'How do I feel my relationship is?'" Hannah explained.

She added, "Everyone has internal pressure on themselves and that's what you're going to see, is the internal pressure and questions between these couples."

Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season is set to premiere on Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

The 16 cast members who will appear on Day 1 of Bachelor in Paradise were announced earlier this week.

The cast will include Dale Moss, Kat Izzo and Zoe McGrady.

"This season is raising the bar on romance, with every detail perfectly shaken, stirred and sparkling, when the series returns," ABC teased earlier this month.

The 16 cast members will be joined by more The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums as the season progresses. As people are eliminated at Rose Ceremonies, more familiar faces will be added to the mix.

Many The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette alums from Gerry Turner and Joan Vassos' seasons, respectively, will also be on the beach in Costa Rica. Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston's participation was previously announced.

"For the first time, the Goldens are also joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number as they bring their experience, and a little extra spice, to show the younger crowd how it's done," ABC said.

For Hannah's part, she has already found the man of her dreams. The Bachelor alum is currently planning her wedding with fiance Adam Woolard.

Prior to her role on Paradise, Hannah had competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor before getting engaged to Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette's Season 15 finale in 2019.

Hannah and Jed broke up before her live After the Final Rose special aired because he allegedly had a girlfriend back home while filming the show. (Hannah apparently regrets missing red flags during her season).

Hannah went on to win Dancing with the Stars' 28th season as well as the first season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. The former beauty queen will also soon have three books for sale.

