Hannah Brown saves man in the river during white-water rafting trip with her family in Tennessee
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/16/2020
Hannah Brown is apparently a hero after she saved a "drowning" man in the river while white-water rafting with her family this past weekend.
Hannah enjoyed a day on the water with her parents and brother at Ocoee Paddleboarding & Watersports in Tennessee on Saturday, but things became dramatic when a man fell out of her raft and she pulled him back in!
Hannah saved a man named Milton Sangabriel, who went on the trip with his girlfriend, Alex Quintana.
Alex revealed the news of Hannah's big save on Saturday night, writing on Twitter, "How fun Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee River today."
She continued, "She was on the river with us our raft flipped and her and her family were on the trip with us she ended up pulling my bf onto their raft after the current took him. I didn't know who she was but her mom said she had just won DWTS and that she was the bachelorette!"
When responding to a person who complimented Hannah's endurance, Alex replied, "She is strong!!" The woman also added, "She and her family were so nice! Her momma was so proud of her baby girl I loved it."
On Monday, Alex shared actual footage of the incident when her boyfriend was trying to get back into the raft after falling out.
Alex admitted her boyfriend "was not literally drowning" and she was being a bit dramatic -- but the situation was still frightening and dangerous!
"But most of us did get beat up by rocks in the river after we flipped. IT. WAS. AWESOME,â€ Alex captioned the post, teasing that Hannah's appearance was around two minutes into the video. "Check out @ocoee_watersports for the best rafting tour in Ocoee!"
"After we recovered from the flip, we all stopped by some big rocks and took turns jumping into the river. It was a great time! Even her mom and dad did it (my parents would NEVER) as Hannah and the gang cheered them on!"
Alex insisted she "truly had no idea" Hannah is famous until the end of the day, when Hannah's mother couldn't help but brag about the formerThe Bachelorette star's accomplishments.
"[Her] whole family was so sweet and down-to-earth, just not what I pictured a famous person would be like, honestly," Alex told the magazine.
"Her mom told me she was the Bachelorette and had just won the last season of Dancing With the Stars! It was so adorable how proud she was of her daughter and her accomplishments."
Hannah's brother Patrick Brown also posted about the family excursion on Instagram.
Patrick wrote, "Took on the rapids with the fam jam! I got to relive my lifeguard days and Hannah thinks she's apart of the Coast Guard now... #rescuemission."
Hannah has found herself finally making positive headlines after landing in hot water for using the N-word while trying to rap a song last month in an Instagram Live video. Hannah was subjected to backlash from Bachelor Nation stars including Bekah Martinez and Rachel Lindsay.
After taking a break from social media for a couple of weeks, Hannah returned on May 30 to issue a formal apology for her offense on Instagram Live.
"Do not defend me. What I did and what I said was indefensible," Hannah reportedly said in an emotional video, assuring fans that she hired an "educator" and is "no longer ignorant and... no longer going to be part of the problem."
Hannah said, according to Us, "I have learned that there are things that I cannot say. There is so much more historical context that I didn't know that makes it so much more inappropriate... I will keep doing whatever I can to learn more and support the solution in all this."
Hannah starred on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season and accepted a marriage proposal from Jed Wyatt but the pair split five weeks later because the aspiring country singer wasn't honest about a relationship he had back home in Nashville during filming.