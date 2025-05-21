When Hannah eliminated Luke for the first time, it was during Fantasy Suite Week.
Hannah decided to end her relationship with Luke, a Christian man and born-again virgin, after a heated conversation about sex in which Luke had voiced how he'd want to leave the show if Hannah had sex with any of her other finalists.
When Peter, Tyler and Jed were waiting to receive roses, Luke showed up and stood beside them.
It was during this Rose Ceremony when Hannah had her hair pulled up in a high bun with two big face-framing pieces left out of the updo.
Hannah walked into the Rose Ceremony and asked Luke why he was there. Luke begged to speak to her, but she replied, "No, just go!"
"Hannah I'm going to stand here all day until you..." Luke began.
"No, you're f-cking not!" Hannah noted, before adding, "Please get away from me. I'm about to go psycho. So please leave."
Luke asked for clarity and closure, but Hannah denied him that, saying he didn't deserve either one.
"You will leave because I've already sent you home," Hannah snapped.
Hannah vented about how Luke had taken her on an emotional roller coaster and she had put the other men through too much.
Luke explained how a relationship is built on communication and that his heart was on the line.
"This is not about your heart! Leave! I am just so f-cking tired. You're so narcissistic... I'm sorry that your heart is broken, but you've already broken my heart like 15 times throughout this," Hannah yelled.
"My heart isn't broken yet because I'm still standing here and this isn't over for me yet," Luke replied.
"Alright," Hannah said.
Hannah proceeded to pick up the podium and move it forward to her Final 3 bachelors, leaving Luke several feet behind her.
When Luke continued to press for answers, Hannah's remaining three bachelors stepped in and told him to go away.