Hannah Brown has revealed her biggest The Bachelorette regret and how it continues to bother her to this very day.

Hannah dished about her biggest regret from filming The Bachelorette's fifteenth season, which aired in 2019, during an appearance on the "Day in the Life" podcast.

Many fans would assume her haunting memory is accepting Jed Wyatt's marriage proposal during the Final Rose Ceremony considering their relationship ended in disaster, but that wasn't it!

"My biggest regret is wearing my hair in a big bun on the top of my head when I had my most iconic moment, I guess, on that show," Hannah revealed.

"That was not my best look and it just continues to haunt me every day of my life, but it's okay!"

Hannah was referring to the iconic moment when she had moved the rose podium away from Luke Parker and boldly sent him packing for the second time.

When Hannah eliminated Luke for the first time, it was during Fantasy Suite Week.

Hannah decided to end her relationship with Luke, a Christian man and born-again virgin, after a heated conversation about sex in which Luke had voiced how he'd want to leave the show if Hannah had sex with any of her other finalists.

At that time, Jed, Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron were still in the running for Hannah's heart.

"I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me," Hannah proudly told Luke of her time in the Fantasy Suites.

"From obviously how you feel [about] me f-cking in a windmill, you probably want to leave."

Hannah was referencing how she had sex with Peter multiple times in a windmill in Amsterdam.

But Luke later that week, Luke returned and crashed a Rose Ceremony in attempt to win Hannah back.

"Hannah thought after sending me [home] there's no way I'd want to be with her anymore, after the last thing she told me, and she's sadly mistaken," Luke told the cameras.

"She doesn't realize that I still love her and that I'm not through. This isn't over for me yet... I know she loves me, and I know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that she still has feelings for me."

When Peter, Tyler and Jed were waiting to receive roses, Luke showed up and stood beside them.

It was during this Rose Ceremony when Hannah had her hair pulled up in a high bun with two big face-framing pieces left out of the updo.

Hannah walked into the Rose Ceremony and asked Luke why he was there. Luke begged to speak to her, but she replied, "No, just go!"

"Hannah I'm going to stand here all day until you..." Luke began.

"No, you're f-cking not!" Hannah noted, before adding, "Please get away from me. I'm about to go psycho. So please leave."

Luke asked for clarity and closure, but Hannah denied him that, saying he didn't deserve either one.

"You will leave because I've already sent you home," Hannah snapped.

Hannah vented about how Luke had taken her on an emotional roller coaster and she had put the other men through too much.

Luke explained how a relationship is built on communication and that his heart was on the line.

"This is not about your heart! Leave! I am just so f-cking tired. You're so narcissistic... I'm sorry that your heart is broken, but you've already broken my heart like 15 times throughout this," Hannah yelled.

"My heart isn't broken yet because I'm still standing here and this isn't over for me yet," Luke replied.

"Alright," Hannah said.

Hannah proceeded to pick up the podium and move it forward to her Final 3 bachelors, leaving Luke several feet behind her.

When Luke continued to press for answers, Hannah's remaining three bachelors stepped in and told him to go away.

"Get the f-ck out! Move. Go!" Jed said.

When Hannah looked Luke in the eyes and reiterated how she no longer had feelings for him, he finally walked away.

"What the f-ck!" Hannah said in confusion and disbelief.

Jed ended up winning Hannah's heart and the pair got engaged, but their relationship was already over by the time After the Final Rose aired. Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home in Tennessee while he filmed The Bachelorette's fifteenth season.

After starring on The Bachelorette, Hannah won Dancing with the Stars' 28th season as well as Season 1 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Hannah is now engaged to model Adam Woolard, and they're currently planning a 2025 wedding.

Hannah will be gracing Bachelor in Paradise this summer with her new "Paradise Relations" role in the "Champagne Lounge" for Season 10.

Bachelor in Paradise is set to premiere on Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

