Hannah Brown reacts to 'The Bachelorette' producer's claims Hannah made her life "really difficult"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/21/2026
Hannah Brown has addressed former The Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca's claim that she was difficult to work with while filming Season 15 of The Bachelorette.
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Years after leaving her job with ABC in 2021, Julie wrote a book, The Love Producer -- which will hit shelves on July 7 -- sharing juicy behind-the-scenes details about her time producing love stories for The Bachelor franchise.
Julie added at the time, "I would say we had a love-hate relationship... We had a lot of fun, but we went through a lot of growing pains."
Hannah reacted to Julie's surprising revelation during her own "She's All Bach" appearance on Monday, June 15.
"It was probably rough [being my producer]," Hannah admitted. "Whatever she says [in her book] is probably true."
When Hannah was told that Julie had said they have an interesting relationship, Hannah agreed, "We totally did!"
"I mean, I would say her job is to produce, and sometimes high, emotional moments for the lead -- there were a lot of moments when I needed to be on for the camera and I was not ready," The Bachelor 23 alum elaborated.
"And it was a crazy time in my life. She definitely got the brunt of having to be the person that was telling me what I needed to do at certain times when I was not ready to do that. And yeah, we definitely had -- I think she said it -- a 'love-hate [relationship].'"
Hannah confessed there were moments when she told Julie during filming, "I cannot do this interview right now and I don't want to talk to you!"
Hannah laughed and clarified how she wasn't "emotionally ready" to tape certain scenes.
"And sometimes I was physically laying on the ground being like, 'I cannot do this right now!'" Hannah recalled with a laugh.
"But I wasn't emotionally ready. You'll go from breaking up with someone the night before, to having to be on-camera talking about how excited you are to go on this next date. And sometimes, emotionally, I was not ready for that -- but that's what the show needed."
"And so sometimes, there was friction in that, and I was also really young. I had no experience with what a producer's job was," Hannah explained.
"I was just like, 'They don't hear me! They don't know where I'm at!' And yet, it is a show, and I can see that now. There's that duality of caring for the person but also having to do your job -- and sometimes that creates friction between the cast, or the lead, and the producer."
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Hannah confirmed that she "definitely" had that dynamic with Julie.
Julie said she was hired to help brainstorm and plan dates for The Bachelor franchise starting with Andi Dorfman's The Bachelorette season in 2014.
Julie was later promoted to work directly with the show's leads, starting with Hannah's The Bachelorette season in 2019.
Julie explained how her job required her to basically spend 24/7 with the leads and guide them through their entire journey.
During Julie's April podcast interview, she explained how she struggled to connect and build a friendship with Hannah, which took an "emotional" toll on her and made it "hard" to deliver what was expected of her.
"I don't want to say anything bad about her. I think she was going through a lot as the lead herself, and you can never predict what that situation is going to be like," Julie shared at the time.
While Julie noted "it wasn't easy" navigating Hannah's season and they had "highs and lows," she insisted that she adores Hannah now.
And Hannah confirmed on "She's All Bach" that the pair have, in fact, kept in touch.
"She came out to one of my book events, and I knew that her book was going to come out for some time," Hannah said.
"I am so excited for her for sharing her story, and I'm really interested to know what happened -- because I don't know, but I feel like she has so much to tell. And I can't fully imagine what it was like to be a producer, [let alone] my producer. I mean, I can imagine. I was there."
Before Peter's The Bachelor season even premiered in January 2020, spoilers were circulating about how his season ended, including a theory that he was secretly dating his producer, who ended up being Julie.
Peter and Julie added fuel to the speculation when they celebrated New Year's Eve together as a promotion for the show's 24th season.
Julie previously told Entertainment Weekly, "The intimacy that the lead producers have with the people they're with... It got complicated and lines became blurred."
Julie also revealed that Peter wasn't happy with her new book and they're no longer talking. Julie said Peter actually blocked her on social media.
"I had to go through a lot of pain and healing. I dealt with a lot of shame and a lot of hurt and a lot of fear," Julie concluded.
Viewers saw Peter get engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during his season finale, but the pair ended their relationship before the live The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special aired in March 2020.
During After the Final Rose, Peter tried to reconcile with his runner-up, Madison Prewett, but their romance never really got off the ground post-show.