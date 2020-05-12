Hannah Brown's mom takes apparent dig at 'The Bachelorette' ex Jed Wyatt
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/12/2020
Hannah Brown's mother, Susanne Brown, has apparently thrown shade at Jed Wyatt, whom Hannah was briefly engaged to after selecting him at the final Rose Ceremony of her The Bachelorette season last year.
Susanne took to Instagram on May 8 to celebrate her son Patrick Brown's sobriety, and at the end of her post, she seemingly took a jab at Jed, a Nashville-based aspiring country singer.
"Thank you God for letting him stay with me a little bit longer," Susanne captioned a photo with her 23-year-old son.
"You listened to my prayers and he is going to have a wonderful life. Best Mother's Day anyone could ask for and I don't have a son in law that hurts my ears when he sings!!! [Prayers] answered!!!"
Hannah, 25, clearly noticed the dig and wrote in the comments section, "Mother. we should probably make some edits to this."
But Hannah just gushed about her mom on Mother's Day via Instagram, calling Susanne her "rock" and thanking her for the "tough love" she has provided through the years.
Hannah selected Jed as the winner of her heart over runner-up Tyler Cameron on The Bachelorette's fifteenth-season finale that aired in Summer 2019 on ABC, but she broke up with Jed five weeks after they got engaged because he had lied about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville during filming.
Jed's alleged girlfriend during the show, Haley Stevens, came forward and shared her shocking story about Jed's betrayal and dishonesty.
Haley alleged in an interview with People that Jed had said he was only going on the show to promote his music and they'd resume their relationship once he returned home.
Now that Hannah is single, quarantining at home in Alabama, and taking a break from reality television after winning Dancing with the Stars late last year, she's had time to really focus on her loved ones.
Hannah has publicly expressed support and love for her brother Patrick after he had suffered an overdose and sought treatment in a rehab facility, Us Weeklyreported.
Patrick opened up about the dark time in his life in March, and one month later, he celebrated his birthday and being sober.
"Feeling more free [than] ever being 23 (Get it? No? Okay I tried)," Patrick wrote on Instagram in April.
"On a serious note I am so thankful to leave behind a life of terrible decisions that was keeping me tied down from moving closer to God. Even though I am l leaving that life behind I will always remember the lessons a learned along the way and remember who I DON'T want to be anymore. 23 is my year to self-heal, self-love, and use my story to help people."
Hannah posted an Instagram video of herself singing "Happy Birthday" to her brother around that same time.
During Hannah's The Bachelorette season, Jed serenaded the former beauty pageant queen with his original country music, which made fans question his sincerity and motives the whole way through. Jed even turned his marriage proposal into another performance opportunity.
Following the couple's split, Jed apologized for his behavior multiple times on the finale and insisted he truly loved Hannah, but it just wasn't enough to convince Hannah to stay in the toxic relationship. She felt used, manipulated and played.
Jed received a lot of backlash after the show and told People in September 2019 he was ready to leave his The Bachelorette experience in the past.
"All in all, life's changed: perspective and lessons were learned. I'm pushing forward to be better in every aspect that I can be," Jed said at the time.
"I just want to pursue my life as Jed, kind of a new path. Hopefully, not carry the baggage ofThe Bachelorette."
After her breakup with Jed, Hannah went on to ask Tyler for a second chance onThe Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, and then she had hope of rekindling a romance with Peter Weber on The Bachelor's 24th season.
However, neither of Hannah's previous relationships were revived or restored because Tyler began a short-lived romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid and Peter wanted to continue dating the bachelorettes on his season who had taken time out of their lives to get to know him.
Meanwhile, Jed went Instagram official with girlfriend Ellen Decker in December 2019. According to her Instagram account, Ellen is a personal trainer, model and teacher who moved to Miami, FL, in late 2017.
Hannah and Tyler eventually found their way back to each other in early March 2020 when his mother Andrea Cameron tragically passed away at age 55 from a brain aneurysm.