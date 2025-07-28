Hannah said she and Adam wanted their wedding to be "intimate" and "as intentional as possible."
"We want our community to feel loved and appreciated and we want to pour into them, but we also have to make sure the day's about us and we feel connected," Hannah said.
The couple's nuptials kicked off with a "beach chic" welcome party at Le Negresco Beach Club in Nice on Friday, July 25.
Hannah gushed about how her guests "dressed to the nines" and enjoyed an "unforgettable" four-course meal.
The next day, Hannah and Adam shared a "special" first look to help them "feel as connected as possible."
For the wedding ceremony, the mother of the bride, the mother of the groom, and the wedding party -- which included fellow The Bachelor 23 alum Heather Martin -- walked down the aisle to "Here Comes the Sun" by The Beatles.
Hannah had her big moment by walking down the aisle to "Gratitude" by Brandon Lake in her made-to-measure "Cheyan" Mira Zwillinger ballgown, which featured a corseted bodice and leaf embroidery.
"I feel like it is so classic, timeless, but also feels a little unique. I love it," Hannah gushed.
"I always knew I wanted to take up space on my wedding day because there's so many times in life, especially as women, that we feel like we need to be smaller. On my wedding day, I didn't want to feel that at all. I feel like a princess, and I feel like that's exactly how you should feel on your wedding day."
(Hannah said she accidentally sent a photo of her wedding dress to Adam when she had first tried it on in a dressing room. After "freaking out" for a moment, Hannah threw Adam off by sending him additional dress photos).
Regardless of what Hannah was wearing, Adam, who is the vice president of business development and health coach at Blokes Men's Health and Joi Women's Health, told People that he was so "excited" to watch his bride walk down the aisle.
"I have always had a very clear picture of standing up at the altar and looking out at the audience and really connecting with everybody," Adam shared.
"But then seeing Hannah walk down, I think is something that I've always had a very clear picture of and how I would feel in that moment. And I just, as a man, knowing that I'm going to get married, I've always had that image in my mind."
Hannah, however, had to get over a case of nerves before the wedding ceremony.
"I do have a little bit of anxiety when it comes to having everyone look at me, which I know is so crazy because of the things that I've done in my life," Hannah shared.
"You would think with my experience of having a lot of people look at me at times, it wouldn't make me as nervous. [But] there's so much pressure for that moment to be this certain way."
Hannah said she was able to "shed" her fears once she reminded herself that everyone attending the wedding was there to love and support her.
After exchanging traditional and personal vows in a fairly "short" ceremony officiated by the couple's Nashville-based pastor, the pair shared their first kiss as husband and wife.
Hannah and Adam proceeded to walk back down the aisle together as a string quartet played "Everlasting Love" by Love Affair.
At the wedding reception, Hannah changed into a "light as a feather" mini dress.
The former beauty queen said she also pushed her guests to "try new things and really take in this experience of being in France and really dive into the culture there as much as possible."
The "fancy" three-course meal was accompanied by live music.
"In France, the culinary experience of sitting down for dinner is truly an experience, interactive and longer than it is in the States. So, we wanted to make sure there was entertainment going on the whole time," Hannah explained.
Wedding guests were able to choose between a summer truffle beef filet or a pan-seared sea bass with mussels and shrimp for their entree.
Hannah's mother also insisted on the bride and groom having a traditional wedding cake.
"One thing my mom was really adamant about is that I had a traditional wedding cake, and in France their traditional wedding cake is different from what we're used to here in America," Hannah said.
"And that was one thing my mom was like, 'We are finding you a white wedding cake.'"
Hannah and Adam ended up settling on a cake that blended American and French culture.
For their first dance as husband and wife, Hannah and Adam performed a "lightly choreographed" routine to "You Are the Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne. The pair had taken dance lessons for about a year so that they wouldn't disappoint the crowd.
"You Are the Best Thing" was apparently the first song Hannah had sent Adam when they started dating four years ago.
"It reminds me of when we really had started to be boyfriend and girlfriend. So, it was really sweet to be able to dance to that song," Hannah gushed. "And I think now more than ever, all the lyrics are really true."
The couple capped off the night by driving off in a 1984 Mercedes-Benz Gazelle cabriolet. By this point in the evening, Hannah had changed into a third dress.
Hannah -- who recently wrote a novel and served as the head of "Paradise Relations" onBachelor in Paradise's tenth season in Costa Rica -- admitted that planning a wedding amid her hectic work schedule was "crazy."
Hannah therefore said she's grateful that Adam "really stepped up, probably more than most grooms have had to" for their nuptials.
As for what's next, Hannah and Adam, who got engaged in August 2023, said they're looking forward to putting down roots and living under the same roof in Nashville. The pair had been living apart prior to the wedding.
"We're really focusing on making this house a home together," Hannah said. "Spending time with our families and just having a little bit of a slower pace for just a little bit."
And the newlyweds planned a trip to Croatia for their honeymoon.
According to legal documents recently obtained by Us Weekly, Hannah and Adam had filed marriage paperwork in a Tennessee court on June 21.
Hannah previously told Us that she didn't take any risks when selecting her wedding gown in December 2024 for the big day.
"I feel like my style is pretty consistent now. I just love something classic, feminine, beautiful," Hannah said. "I think people will not be shocked by what I pick."
Hannah added, "I definitely can call back to some of my favorite dresses, but I've never worn anything like this -- and I hope I never do again. It's one of those really big moments that you just dream of. So, I'm really excited for everybody to see."
Hannah and Adam had met on the Hinge dating app when they were both living in Los Angeles, CA.
The Bachelor alum admitted she actually "liked" Adam's picture first, only to find out that they lived on the same street, during a May 2024 appearance on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
After having a brief exchange about the coincidence, Hannah said Adam asked her out for a drink in his second message to her.
"So he was very direct, and I love that," Hannah gushed to co-hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti. "We don't have time to go back and forth on this app... You can't do that."
Hannah explained that Adam didn't know she had starred on The Bachelorette when they first talked and he was solely interested in her because of her "top notch" dating profile.
But moments before their first date, Adam apparently looked Hannah up and found out that not only had she been the Bachelorette, but she was also vlogging about her dating experiences on social media.
Hannah said Adam playfully called her out on it but didn't have a problem with it.
"I kind of kept our relationship to myself for a while, and then he got thrown into it," said Hannah, who found fame when she competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.
Tyler admitted he cried in a bathtub and felt crushed by the breakup, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.
Hannah realized she still had feelings for Tyler once her engagement ended, and so she asked him on a date on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose in July 2019, but their relationship never really surpassed the friend zone.
When Hannah and Tyler reunited due to the death of Tyler's mother Andrea Cameron and then quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it also wasn't great timing for the pair to become romantically involved, according to Hannah.
Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments.
Not only did Hannah write that she felt like Tyler's "backup player who never got to play in the game," but she also said their relationship "wasn't some game" to her and he "broke" her heart when he began dating supermodel Gigi Hadid shortly after The Bachelorette 15 wrapped on TV.
Hannah also gave her relationship with her The Bachelorette third-place finisher, Peter Weber, another shot.
Hannah briefly appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season and made it known that she had lingering feelings for him. Peter nearly quit the show to date Hannah, but he didn't think that would be fair to his bachelorettes.
Hannah later revealed she and Peter had slept together while The Bachelor's 24th season was airing in February 2020 after they both attended Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's engagement party in Los Angeles.
Hannah wrote in her first memoir -- which was released in November 2021 -- that the sexual encounter, which had taken place in the California home of Peter's parents, "just sucked" and it was "a poor decision" on her part.
"I just have compassion for that time in my life -- for myself, for him, and for everyone involved," Hannah told Ashley and Ben on their podcast.