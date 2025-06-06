Hannah ended up selecting aspiring country singer Jed Wyatt as her winner and the couple got engaged during her season finale, but by the time After the Final Rose aired in Summer 2019, the pair had already broken up because Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home while filming.
After The Bachelorette 15 wrapped, Hannah hooked up with Peter again and had a confusing friendship with her runner-up Tyler Cameron, sharing how she felt like a backup player who never got to play the game.
"So really just when somebody says something -- believe them," Hannah told the magazine.
"If there's something that you might think, 'Huh, that's odd.' It is odd."