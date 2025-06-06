Hannah Brown apparently made it her mission to teach Bachelor in Paradise cast members not to miss red flags after her own tumultuous experience on The Bachelorette.

"My season was fun, but there were definitely some red flags missed," Hannah, 30, told Us Weekly on set of Bachelor in Paradise before the cameras started rolling.

"I really think you have to learn to trust yourself and I don't know if I knew how to do that during my season."

On The Bachelorette's fifteenth season, which aired in 2019, Hannah said she regrettably gave a lot of attention to Luke Parker and kept him around longer than she should have.

Hannah ended up selecting aspiring country singer Jed Wyatt as her winner and the couple got engaged during her season finale, but by the time After the Final Rose aired in Summer 2019, the pair had already broken up because Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home while filming.

After The Bachelorette 15 wrapped, Hannah hooked up with Peter again and had a confusing friendship with her runner-up Tyler Cameron, sharing how she felt like a backup player who never got to play the game.

"So really just when somebody says something -- believe them," Hannah told the magazine.

"If there's something that you might think, 'Huh, that's odd.' It is odd."

Hannah will be appearing on Bachelor in Paradise this summer in her new "Paradise Relations" role in the "Champagne Lounge."

Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, which will also continue to feature Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams as bartender, is set to premiere on Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

When asked which of her Season 15 suitors should come to Paradise, Hannah said Peter Weber, who had finished her The Bachelorette season in third place.

"I feel like most of the guys on my season aren't single," Hannah noted.

"I think the only one I can really think of is Peter. I'm sure he would do great."

Hannah, however, is off the market and is currently planning her wedding to model Adam Woolard.

Wells pointed out how Hannah brings a lot to the table on Bachelor in Paradise.

"I think that she is bringing champagne in for Rose Ceremonies, which is good because that's a pain in the ass. I'm glad I don't have to do that anymore," Wells joked prior to the start of filming.

"And listen, she's going to bring a different perspective. Obviously, having a female perspective for advice and stuff is going to be helpful."

Hannah's participation isn't the only change coming to Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

The season filmed in Costa Rica and will feature The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette alums, in addition to the usual younger generation of bachelor and bachelorettes from the franchise.

After starring on The Bachelorette, Hannah won Dancing with the Stars' 28th season as well as Season 1 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

