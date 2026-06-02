The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown is apparently afraid the public won't like her if they learn more truths about her "actual life."

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In a series of honest and emotional videos, Hannah recently shared with her followers via Instagram Stories, "I feel like the reason I don't [share everything]... is because I don't fully like myself right now," according to BachelorNation.com.

"And so I think I'm scared that if I show you guys my actual life, you might not like me," she continued.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

"Or I might let you down because I do feel like a lot of people look up to me, and sometimes I'm like, 'Why?'"

The former The Bachelorette star said she wants to become a "better version" of herself.

"I do not have it all figured out. And I'm scared if I did start showing [more], you're going to be like, 'Oh my gosh, she's not okay.' And maybe I'm not right now," she admitted.

"I've had a lot going on, but I want to be a better version of myself. I really do. So maybe this is the breakdown that I needed."

Hannah went on to reveal how she's not sure she's "living the life that [she's] meant to live" considering there's so much more she could do or experience.

"I know there's so much more and I should live more in hope and faith, and I haven't been really lately," Hannah confessed.

"So yeah, this is a really real, raw moment... Y'all deserve to see all the different sides of me, including the messy ones. If you're also feeling this way, I'm here and rooting for you."

Hannah insisted that she does not cry a lot and so maybe this "breakdown" will turn things around for her.

"I probably should cry more than I do," she acknowledged.

"So I feel like that was good and, like I said, I feel like this is going to be a marked moment of being like, 'Hey, I'm not okay and I don't love where my life is.' So if you ever found yourself in wanting a life overhaul, let me know what helped you."

Taylor Frankie Paul -- who filmed The Bachelorette's 22nd season -- reposted one of Hannah's videos and said, "[Hannah Brown] ILY. I just wanted to say how in awe I was of her. Fully expressing exactly how she felt [heart and Band-Aid emojis] while feeling it. It helped me today."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)

Hannah subsequently took to Instagram Stories to thank friends and fans for their support.

The Bachelor 23 alum gushed about how she felt seen and heard, and she said she thought God was listening to her and providing what she needs.

Hannah is navigating married life and has been family planning with husband Adam Woolard after competing on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and then starring on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season.

Hannah and Adam got engaged in August 2023, and then they tied the knot in a "timeless" coastal wedding at Domaine du Mont Leuze in France in late July 2025.

Hannah said she was looking forward to living under the same roof with Adam in Nashville, TN, after their wedding and moving at a slower pace.

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But Hannah wrote a novel and also served as the head of "Paradise Relations" on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season in Costa Rica in 2025.

Prior to meeting Adam, Hannah had a confusing relationship with Tyler Cameron, who finished as the runner-up on her The Bachelorette season in 2019 behind her winner, Jed Wyatt.

Tyler admitted he cried in a bathtub and felt crushed by the breakup, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.

Hannah realized she still had feelings for Tyler once her engagement ended, and so she asked him on a date on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose in July 2019, but their relationship never really surpassed the friend zone.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

When Hannah and Tyler reunited due to the death of Tyler's mother Andrea Cameron and then quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it also wasn't great timing for the pair to become romantically involved, according to Hannah.

Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments.

Hannah wrote that she felt like Tyler's "backup player who never got to play in the game," and she said their relationship "wasn't some game" to her and he "broke" her heart when he began dating supermodel Gigi Hadid shortly after The Bachelorette 15 wrapped on TV.

Hannah also gave her relationship with her The Bachelorette third-place finisher, Peter Weber, another shot.

Hannah briefly appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season and made it known that she had lingering feelings for him. Peter nearly quit the show to date Hannah again, but he didn't think that would be fair to his bachelorettes.

Hannah later revealed she and Peter slept together while The Bachelor's 24th season was airing in February 2020 after they had both attended Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's engagement party in Los Angeles.

Hannah wrote in her first memoir -- which was released in November 2021 -- that the sexual encounter, which had taken place in the California home of Peter's parents, "just sucked" and it was "a poor decision" on her part.

"I just have compassion for that time in my life -- for myself, for him, and for everyone involved," Hannah told Ashley and Ben on their podcast.

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Hannah admitted she was "broken" after that time in her life but Adam helped her see the light and get through it.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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