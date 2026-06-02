In a series of honest and emotional videos, Hannah recently shared with her followers via Instagram Stories, "I feel like the reason I don't [share everything]... is because I don't fully like myself right now," according to BachelorNation.com.
"And so I think I'm scared that if I show you guys my actual life, you might not like me," she continued.
"So I feel like that was good and, like I said, I feel like this is going to be a marked moment of being like, 'Hey, I'm not okay and I don't love where my life is.' So if you ever found yourself in wanting a life overhaul, let me know what helped you."
Taylor Frankie Paul -- who filmed The Bachelorette's 22nd season -- reposted one of Hannah's videos and said, "[Hannah Brown] ILY. I just wanted to say how in awe I was of her. Fully expressing exactly how she felt [heart and Band-Aid emojis] while feeling it. It helped me today."
Tyler admitted he cried in a bathtub and felt crushed by the breakup, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.
Hannah realized she still had feelings for Tyler once her engagement ended, and so she asked him on a date on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose in July 2019, but their relationship never really surpassed the friend zone.
When Hannah and Tyler reunited due to the death of Tyler's mother Andrea Cameron and then quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it also wasn't great timing for the pair to become romantically involved, according to Hannah.
Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments.
Hannah briefly appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season and made it known that she had lingering feelings for him. Peter nearly quit the show to date Hannah again, but he didn't think that would be fair to his bachelorettes.
Hannah later revealed she and Peter slept together while The Bachelor's 24th season was airing in February 2020 after they had both attended Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's engagement party in Los Angeles.
Hannah wrote in her first memoir -- which was released in November 2021 -- that the sexual encounter, which had taken place in the California home of Peter's parents, "just sucked" and it was "a poor decision" on her part.
"I just have compassion for that time in my life -- for myself, for him, and for everyone involved," Hannah told Ashley and Ben on their podcast.