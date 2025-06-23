While Hannah has told the media she had an incredible experience mentoring and befriending the Season 10 cast members, she apparently went through an adjustment period upon entering The Bachelor world again.
"I rewatched my [The Bachelorette, Season 11] for its 10-year anniversary. Being back in the bubble of what is The Bachelor totally brings up a lot for people," Kaitlyn Bristowe told Hannah during a recent episode of her "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.
"It truly opens up something that did not feel good. It happened to me, too, when I went back for hosting [of The Bachelorette], or if I go back for anything. I just feel so exposed and vulnerable and weird, and it brings up so much."
When Kaitlyn asked Hannah -- who had competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor before starring on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season in 2019 -- if she had experienced similar emotions on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Costa Rica, Hannah replied, "I do feel like it happened a little bit."
Hannah explained, "I had a wonderful experience and everyone was amazing, and I'm so glad to be able to be back in this new way."
But the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test winner noted that she "definitely felt" what Kaitlyn had described.
"It brought up some stuff... I had to keep reminding myself, 'I am not the drama. I am here to help and aid and assist, but this is a totally different experience,'" Hannah recalled.
Hannah suggested it was a relief to film a spinoff of The Bachelor when she wasn't dating or looking for love. Instead, Hannah is happily engaged -- and planning a wedding -- with her fiance Adam Woolard.
"But yeah, I definitely felt that. I don't think anybody, except for the people who have been the Bachelor or the Bachelorette, really can understand it," Hannah said.
"Because as a cast member or contestant, that's totally different. I think that's freakin' fun. I had the time of my life. It was amazing. The other side, it's just so much pressure."
Hannah pointed out how Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer and bartender Wells Adams were "amazing" but she "didn't really know anybody" because the majority of producers were brand new.
Kaitlyn, however, mentioned how that would be "nice" because seeing the same production crew would've probably intensified those old feelings of anxiety and vulnerability from her The Bachelorette days.
"You know how you revert back to your childhood self when you're fighting with your mom or something?" Kaitlyn asked Hannah.
"I feel like that happened to me seeing all of those same producers," she added. "So maybe it was a little clean slate."
Hannah agreed and said, "Maybe so. And maybe that's why I didn't have a full freak out. But I definitely felt what you're saying of, like, 'I'm back in this world,' and I had some moments of feeling isolated."
Hannah said she had to frequently remind herself of the following: "This is a totally different thing. You're a different version of yourself. You don't have to feel all those feelings."
Kaitlyn added how she believes one's body keeps the score.
"I totally believe the smells, the people, the cameras, and certain things -- they're all things you have felt in your body," Kaitlyn said.
"Totally," Hannah agreed.
"And so, when you go back," Kaitlyn continued, "there's some sort of trauma still in there."