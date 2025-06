Disney/Sami Drasin

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/23/2025



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown has admitted she felt vulnerable and "isolated" when filming 's tenth season.Hannah took on a new "Paradise Relations" role in an all-new Champagne Lounge on 's tenth season, which will premiere Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.While Hannah has told the media she had an incredible experience mentoring and befriending the Season 10 cast members, she apparently went through an adjustment period upon entering The Bachelor world again."I rewatched my [The Bachelorette, Season 11] for its 10-year anniversary. Being back in the bubble of what is The Bachelor totally brings up a lot for people," Kaitlyn Bristowe told Hannah during a recent episode of her "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe " podcast."It truly opens up something that did not feel good. It happened to me, too, when I went back for hosting [of The Bachelorette], or if I go back for anything. I just feel so exposed and vulnerable and weird, and it brings up so much."When Kaitlyn asked Hannah -- who had competed on Colton Underwood 's season of The Bachelor before starring on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season in 2019 -- if she had experienced similar emotions on the set of in Costa Rica, Hannah replied, "I do feel like it happened a little bit."Hannah explained, "I had a wonderful experience and everyone was amazing, and I'm so glad to be able to be back in this new way."But the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test winner noted that she "definitely felt" what Kaitlyn had described."It brought up some stuff... I had to keep reminding myself, 'I am not the drama. I am here to help and aid and assist, but this is a totally different experience,'" Hannah recalled.Hannah suggested it was a relief to film a spinoff of The Bachelor when she wasn't dating or looking for love. Instead, Hannah is happily engaged -- and planning a wedding -- with her fiance Adam Woolard."But yeah, I definitely felt that. I don't think anybody, except for the people who have been the Bachelor or the Bachelorette, really can understand it," Hannah said."Because as a cast member or contestant, that's totally different. I think that's freakin' fun. I had the time of my life. It was amazing. The other side, it's just so much pressure."Kaitlyn interjected, "It's very isolating, too, because you're totally alone as much as you're surrounded by people.""And I did feel that a little bit at , in a way," Hannah conceded.Hannah pointed out how host Jesse Palmer and bartender Wells Adams were "amazing" but she "didn't really know anybody" because the majority of producers were brand new.Kaitlyn, however, mentioned how that would be "nice" because seeing the same production crew would've probably intensified those old feelings of anxiety and vulnerability from her The Bachelorette days."You know how you revert back to your childhood self when you're fighting with your mom or something?" Kaitlyn asked Hannah."I feel like that happened to me seeing all of those same producers," she added. "So maybe it was a little clean slate."Hannah agreed and said, "Maybe so. And maybe that's why I didn't have a full freak out. But I definitely felt what you're saying of, like, 'I'm back in this world,' and I had some moments of feeling isolated."Hannah said she had to frequently remind herself of the following: "This is a totally different thing. You're a different version of yourself. You don't have to feel all those feelings."Kaitlyn added how she believes one's body keeps the score."I totally believe the smells, the people, the cameras, and certain things -- they're all things you have felt in your body," Kaitlyn said."Totally," Hannah agreed."And so, when you go back," Kaitlyn continued, "there's some sort of trauma still in there."Kaitlyn reiterated how "people can't fully experience it" unless they helm a season of The Bachelor franchise."But I don't know what your experience was like. It's all so unique and hard in their own ways," Kaitlyn acknowledged.Kaitlyn then teased Hannah for saying in a prior interview that her biggest regret from The Bachelorette was wearing a huge bun on the top of her head for her final breakup with her season's villain "It's not. It's just the easiest one to touch!" Hannah quipped, before adding, "Kaitlyn, you have to understand, we're not going there. So we're going to go for the bun on my head."Kaitlyn said she understood that Hannah had come up with something silly so she wouldn't have to read headlines about her tumultuous and arguably traumatic The Bachelorette season.On The Bachelorette 15, Hannah felt sex shamed and had a messy breakup with Luke P.The former Alabama beauty queen ultimately picked aspiring country singer Jed Wyatt as her winner, and the couple got engaged during the season finale in 2019.However, Hannah broke up with Jed before filming the live After the Final Rose special because he allegedly had a girlfriend back home while filming the show.Hannah proceeded to hook up with her third-place finisher Peter Weber again and have a confusing almost-romance with her friend and The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron Hannah, who also won Dancing with the Stars' 28th season, began dating Adam in early 2021, and the couple got engaged in August 2023 . Hannah and the model are currently living in Nashville, TN.Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group