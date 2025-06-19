The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown has teased that fans are going to be "shocked" by Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming tenth season. "I think the whole thing they're going to be shocked by. I'll just say that," Hannah teased during a recent episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) The Season 15 The Bachelorette star said viewers won't see some of the pairings and couples coming. "I think there will be some surprises," Hannah noted. "I think people are going to be excited and shocked by some couples." Hannah also admitted "it is a possibility" a senior bachelor or bachelorette may hook up with a younger cast member. "Have you seen some of the women?! They are hot and awesome!" Hannah gushed. Hannah explained how this "refresh" of Bachelor in Paradise "feels completely different" from prior seasons during a separate appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast. "I think this season feels a little more elevated," shared Hannah, who describes her new role in the Champagne Lounge as "Paradise Relations." Hannah teased that people "are going to be really surprised by the show." "I don't think it's just the feeling. It's whole new people putting it on! So it's bound to be different," she continued. "This is really cool to be a part of something new, and they just have a new lens of looking at things." Hannah also revealed that the Season 10 cast members had it much better overall -- in terms of living quarters, air conditioning, etc -- than in seasons past. Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season already filmed and is set to premiere on Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET\/PT on ABC. Hannah shared how she was particularly excited to see Dale Moss after a five-year hiatus and broken engagement to Clare Crawley, Justin Glaze after his fairly recent breakup with The Bachelor alum Susie Evans, and her supposed look-alike bachelorette Jessica "Jess" Edwards on the beach. "I had so much fun getting to meet these people and hear about their experiences. The cast is a really great cast," Hannah recalled. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) ABC recently announced the first wave of cast members, both senior and younger, for Bachelor in Paradise 10. The women from Gerry Turner's The Golden Bachelor season who will show up at the beginning of Bachelor in Paradise are Leslie Fhima, April Kirkwood, Kathy Swarts, and Natascha Hardee. The men from Joan Vassos' The Golden Bachelorette season who will step on the beach early into the season are Charles "CK" King, Jack Lencioni, Keith Gordon, Kim Buike, and Ralph "RJ" Johnson. As previously announced, the 16 younger Bachelor in Paradise cast members who will hit the beach on Day 1 during the premiere episode include Dale, Jess, Justin, Alexe-Anne "Alexe" Godin, Bailey Taylor Brown, Brian Autz, and Hakeem Moulton. Jeremy Simon will also be a Day 1 arrival, as well as Jonathon Johnson, Katherine "Kat" Izzo, Kyle Howard, Lexi Young, Riquerdy "Ricky" Marinez, Sam McKinney, Spencer Conley, and Zoe McGrady. Jesse Palmer was on location as host, and Wells Adams reprised his role as bartender. For Hannah's part, she has already found the man of her dreams. The Bachelor alum is currently planning her wedding with fiance and model Adam Woolard. Prior to her role on Paradise, Hannah had competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor before getting engaged to Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette's Season 15 finale in 2019. Hannah and Jed broke up before her live After the Final Rose special aired because he allegedly had a girlfriend back home while filming the show. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Hannah went on to win Dancing with the Stars' 28th season as well as the first season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. The former beauty queen will also soon have three books for sale. Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!