Former Bachelor and Bachelorette star Hannah Brown has issued an apology for using a racial slur while rapping on Instagram Stories.

"I owe you all a major apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all," she posted on Instagram Sunday.

"I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better," Brown continued.

Brown used the n-word during an Instagram Live session on Saturday as she rapped the lyrics to DaBaby's "Rockstar."

Former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars such as Rachel Lindsay -- who is the first African-American Bachelorette in franchise history -- and Bekah Martinez commented.

"Non-black people should not feel OK saying that word. I repeat, non-black people should not feel OK saying that word," Lindsay said in a video on Instagram before explaining why she spoke out about the incident.

"My reason for doing this is because I want to educate people on the word and encourage you to hold people accountable. If you feel offended or you feel wronged, don't give them a pass. Hold them accountable for what they did, and that's what I did today," she continued.

Martinez commented on Instagram Stories.

"So no, it's not cool to just sing it along the lyrics of a song, especially not ON YOUR PLATFORM WITH MILLIONS OF FOLLOWERS?!! smh. It's 2020. At least make a legitimate apology and acknowledge your behavior," she said.