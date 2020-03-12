Hannah Ann Sluss would be interested in dating The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.

Sluss, 23, discussed her love life Wednesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after ending her engagement to Peter Weber during The Bachelor Season 24.

Sluss got engaged to Weber during Tuesday's after the final rose special, but called off the engagement after Weber shared his lingering feelings for Madison Prewett.

Sluss said on Ellen that she is "single and ready to mingle." She voiced interest in Cameron, the runner-up in Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, and shared her celebrity crush on actor Mario Lopez.

"Mario Lopez, with those dimples. He's so cute. So handsome," Sluss said.

Sluss gave an ambivalent answer when asked if Weber is a good kisser, and said she regrets trusting the pilot.

"I don't regret loving Peter. I regret trusting, probably," she said.

Sluss also teased the prospect of her appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, which features Bachelor and Bachelorette alums.

"There might be a bikini waiting for me. I don't know," she said.

Cameron was romantically linked to model Gigi Hadid following his appearance on The Bachelorette. The television personality is mourning the death of his mom, Andrea Cameron, who died last week.

Bachelor alum Clare Crawley was announced as the new Bachelorette last week. She will star in Season 16, which will air on ABC later this year.