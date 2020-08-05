The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss has been spotted at the resort where The Bachelorette's sixteenth season is filming, and former The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin is also suspected of being at the location.

Hannah Ann, who got engaged to Peter Weber at the end of The Bachelor's 24th season but got dumped in January because of Peter's torn heart, was spotted at the La Quinta Resort and Club in Palm Springs, where The Bachelorette is filming, Us Weekly reported.

The magazine obtained photographs of Hannah at the resort on Tuesday, and the 24-year-old model and Tennessee native had a large suitcase in one hand and a purse in the other.

Hannah Ann was also seen speaking with The Bachelorette producer Julie LaPlaca while wearing a mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hannah Ann's appearance comes on the heels of Entertainment Tonight confirming The Bachelor alum Tayshia Adams will be replacing Clare Crawley as the star of The Bachelorette's sixteenth season -- after Clare reportedly fell in love with suitor Dale Moss and decided she wanted to quit the show 12 days into filming.

"This season is so off the wall that absolutely anything and everything is on the table," a source told Us after Hannah Ann was spotted at the resort.

"Producers continue to reach out to women from the franchise in an attempt to salvage a season that just might be the most dramatic ever."

There is also speculation Becca, who starred on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season, is staying at The Bachelorette resort as well and serving some purpose on Season 16.

Becca is currently entangled in split rumors with fiance Garrett Yrigoyen and they have been noticeably spending time apart during the last couple of months.

Their separation would provide ample time for Becca to participate in something like The Bachelorette's new season.

Becca reportedly shared photos on her Instagram Stories recently which hinted she is at the same location as Hannah Ann.

The Bachelor @BachDetective Instagram account reposted Becca's photos -- including one of the 30-year-old Minnesota native standing in front of a distinctive blue door which is allegedly the same doors used at the Palm Springs resort.

In Becca's second photo, eagle-eyed fans noticed the windows reportedly match those at La Quinta Resort and Club.

In addition, a third photo shows Becca wearing a light green bracelet on her wrist, which is apparently the same shade of green as the wristbands other people at the resort have been seen wearing.

Rumors are swirling in regards to what role Hannah Ann and Becca could have on this fall's edition of The Bachelorette, but based on seasons past, it seems more likely the women are simply there to give Tayshia advice or host a group date rather than serve as additional alternate Bachelorettes alongside Tayshia.

Given Hannah Ann and Becca will presumably be forced to quarantine prior to mingling with The Bachelorette cast and crew, it would make sense for them to arrive at the resort well in advance of their on-camera appearances on Tayshia's portion of Season 16.

ET confirmed earlier this week that while Tayshia will be filling Clare's shoes on The Bachelorette, Clare's journey to love will "still be a part of" the show's upcoming season, which will air on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT this fall. (An official premiere date has yet to be announced).

Clare reportedly began filming The Bachelorette in Palm Springs on July 18, and it took her less than two weeks to fall head-over-heels in love with Dale, a 31-year old model and former college basketball and football player from Brandon, SC.

Clare reportedly told producers as a result she wanted to end The Bachelorette process prematurely and quit the show, and Life & Style claimed Clare once "refused to come out of her room" to film dates with other men.

Production was left scrambling over how to handle the situation and "pick up the pieces," Life & Style reported, but ET has heard Clare left the show on good terms with The Bachelorette producers.

Clare gave her First Impression Rose to Dale, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone. And now Clare and Dale are reportedly engaged.

Dale was one of the original group of 32 prospective bachelors ABC announced in March before The Bachelorette season was postponed at the last minute due to the coronavirus pandemic and the casting process was extended so more guys could submit applications.

Before filming began, Clare had admitted she used the four-month hiatus to research the men online.

(ABC released a revised list of 42 potential bachelor candidates who may compete for Clare's heart last month. Only 17 of the original 32 bachelors ended up being part of the revised pool).

"Obviously. What woman wouldn't, are you kidding me?" Clare told Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin during a June appearance on their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast when asked if she had googled her group of bachelors after filming was postponed.

Reports are now circulating Clare and Dale began communicating and got to know each other before production of The Bachelorette even commenced in mid-July, which would explain why Clare fell for him so fast.

As for how producers will proceed with Tayshia on The Bachelorette, Us reported late last week they're tracking down rejected bachelor candidates -- men who were not selected as part of the Night 1 cast but were among the 42 potential candidates released by ABC last month -- to come back and appear on the show.

Life & Style also reported producers would like to "match [Tayshia] up with the bachelors who are left" on Season 16 and were still filming when Clare found herself smitten with Dale.

"It took them time to test them all for COVID and they've already been quarantined at the resort for 14 days," a source told the magazine, explaining why it would be difficult to bring brand new guys onboard for Season 16.

Clare and/or Tayshia's official and final set of bachelors who will star on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season will be confirmed at a later date.

The Bachelorette's new season was originally supposed to have premiered on May 18, but global health restrictions in light of coronavirus had shut down nearly all Hollywood productions.

