The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss has announced she's expecting her first child with NFL player Jake Funk.

Hannah Ann shared her pregnancy news one year after the couple got married during an intimate Italian ceremony in June 2024.

"We found out we were expecting during a trip to Dubai," Hannah Ann, 29, told People.

"It was such an unexpected and joyful surprise! A moment we'll always treasure. I will be sharing Jake's reaction video soon, it was so funny!"

Hannah Ann said she and her 27-year-old husband have been doing their homework and are "super intentional" as they plan for the baby's arrival in November 2025.

The model and social media influencer apparently waited until she was around 12 weeks pregnant to tell loved ones about the baby.

"[We shared the news] once I started feeling a bit better," The Bachelor alum explained.

"We shared the news at a family party, and it was the best surprise! Everyone was so excited and incredibly supportive."

While Hannah Ann said she's been "feeling great" during her second trimester, her first trimester was a bit challenging.

"The first trimester was all about rest and sticking to the basics -- work, walks and taking care of Dash," Hannah Ann said.

"I had a lot of food aversions, and almost everything tasted off except fruit, which I've always loved."

Hannah Ann said she and Jake are "so thankful" for this pregnancy and they've already begun brainstorming names.
"We've started talking names and love the idea of choosing one that's meaningful and tied to family in some way," Hannah Ann noted.

"Becoming parents is the greatest gift, and we're just in awe of God's goodness in this season."

Hannah Ann, won Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor in 2020, began dating Jake in 2021.

Jake first noticed Hannah Ann on TikTok -- "a modern love story," she told People in a joint interview with Jake.

After Jake slid into Hannah Ann's DMs, they had their first date at the Beverly Hills Hotel, which Hannah Ann called "a dream."

At the time, they were both living in Los Angeles when Jake played for the L.A. Rams.

Hannah Ann kept her relationship under wraps until January 2022, when she publicly unveiled her romance with Jake.

Hannah Ann proceeded to post photos and videos with Jake following the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory in February 2022.

Jake proposed marriage to Hannah Ann and the couple got engaged in late January 2023. They've since relocated to Florida for his NFL career.

On The Bachelor's 24th season, Peter claimed he was in love with both Hannah Ann and Madison Prewett at the end of his journey to find love on the show.

Madison quit during her final date with the pilot, and then Peter popped the question to Hannah Ann at the Final Rose Ceremony.

Not long after getting engaged, Peter said he still had feelings for Madison and couldn't give Hannah Ann his whole heart.

Peter therefore broke things off with Hannah Ann and devastated her, only to ask Madison for another shot at dating. (Peter and Madison, however, called it quits only two days after The Bachelor: After the Final Rose aired on ABC, and she is now married to Grant Troutt, the son of Texas billionaire Kenny Troutt).

Hannah Ann said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast in 2020 that Peter had asked for her blessing -- when they were still engaged -- to reach out to Season 15 The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown because he "needed closure" in January of that year.

"Looking back at it, our engagement involved three women," Hannah Ann told Peter on After the Final Rose in March 2020.

"Me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That's three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to... Words of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man."

After her breakup with Peter, Hannah Ann moved to Los Angeles, and she revealed in April 2020 that she'd be going on a date soon with a super "hot" guy who had slid into her DMs.

Peter, meanwhile, began dating The Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan in 2020, and they proceeded to have an on-again, off-again romance.

Peter is now in a new relationship, but he has yet to publicly reveal her identity.

