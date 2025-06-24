Hannah Ann proceeded to post photos and videos with Jake following the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory in February 2022.
Jake proposed marriage to Hannah Ann and the couple got engaged in late January 2023. They've since relocated to Florida for his NFL career.
On The Bachelor's 24th season, Peter claimed he was in love with both Hannah Ann and Madison Prewett at the end of his journey to find love on the show.
Madison quit during her final date with the pilot, and then Peter popped the question to Hannah Ann at the Final Rose Ceremony.
Not long after getting engaged, Peter said he still had feelings for Madison and couldn't give Hannah Ann his whole heart.
Peter therefore broke things off with Hannah Ann and devastated her, only to ask Madison for another shot at dating. (Peter and Madison, however, called it quits only two days afterThe Bachelor: After the Final Rose aired on ABC, and she is now married to Grant Troutt, the son of Texas billionaire Kenny Troutt).
Hannah Ann said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast in 2020 that Peter had asked for her blessing -- when they were still engaged -- to reach out to Season 15 The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown because he "needed closure" in January of that year.
"Looking back at it, our engagement involved three women," Hannah Ann told Peter on After the Final Rose in March 2020.
"Me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That's three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to... Words of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man."
After her breakup with Peter, Hannah Ann moved to Los Angeles, and she revealed in April 2020 that she'd be going on a date soon with a super "hot" guy who had slid into her DMs.