Hannah has come a very long way since receiving Peter's First Impression Rose.
The Bachelor star wasn't sure whether he and Hannah had a deep and meaningful connection for a while because they always had so much fun together but she seemed to lack vulnerability and emotion.
However, as the season progressed, Peter saw more into who Hannah Ann is, and she constantly gave him the reassurance he needed about her feelings for him and the future of their relationship.
Hannah Ann and Peter were both in love with each other by the end of her Fantasy Suite date, but two other women still remain in the running for the pilot's heart -- Madison Prewett and Victoria Fuller.
Until we can watch how Hannah Ann and Peter's romance ends -- or whether it's just beginning -- on The Bachelor this season, let's learn some things about the bachelorette right now.
Below is a list of fourteen facts Reality TV World has compiled about Hannah Ann Sluss.
The Bachelor bachelorette hinted in December 2019 she might've made it all the way to the end of Peter's season in her Instagram Stories.
Hannah Ann was shopping at a grocery store in a video and said, "So I got a personal trainer since I've been on vacation for, like, three months, and she's helping me. She made me a grocery list."
Since The Bachelor's 24th season began filming on September 20 and ended on November 17, if Hannah Ann was gone for three months, it sounds like she might have been one of Peter's last two women standing!
Hannah Ann has had a boob job
Hannah Ann posted an Instagram video in 2018 obtained by The Sun that revealed she had decided to get a breast augmentation done four years prior when she was a teenager.
Dr. Ed Breazeale of The Breazeale Clinic performed the operation.
Hannah Ann said she wanted a "boost" but preferred a more natural look. She apparently just wanted to feel "more like a woman."
She said in the video she felt like she was able to grow into the size of implants she had received and has been really happy with her results.