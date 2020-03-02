Hannah Ann Sluss is praying she receives a rose from Peter Weber after Fantasy Suites because she's madly in love with him.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hannah Ann is a 23-year-old model from Knoxville, TN.

Hannah Ann is one of Peter's three remaining bachelorettes on The Bachelor, which is heading into The Bachelor: The Women Tell All episode Monday, March 2 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED LINK: 'BACHELOR' SPOILERS: NEW SPOILERS ABOUT PETER WEBER'S FINAL 2 PICKS AND FINAL ROSE CEREMONY REPORTED

Hannah has come a very long way since receiving Peter's First Impression Rose.

The Bachelor star wasn't sure whether he and Hannah had a deep and meaningful connection for a while because they always had so much fun together but she seemed to lack vulnerability and emotion.

However, as the season progressed, Peter saw more into who Hannah Ann is, and she constantly gave him the reassurance he needed about her feelings for him and the future of their relationship.

Hannah Ann and Peter were both in love with each other by the end of her Fantasy Suite date, but two other women still remain in the running for the pilot's heart -- Madison Prewett and Victoria Fuller.

Until we can watch how Hannah Ann and Peter's romance ends -- or whether it's just beginning -- on The Bachelor this season, let's learn some things about the bachelorette right now.

Below is a list of fourteen facts Reality TV World has compiled about Hannah Ann Sluss.

Hannah Ann Sluss still lives at home

Hannah Ann says her parents are her role models, and she still lives at home with them.

Hannah Ann immediately had something in common with Peter when The Bachelor began as Peter also lives at home with his parents in California.

Hannah Ann knows her way around a canvas

The Bachelor bachelorette is a talented painter. (As The Bachelor viewers probably recall, Hannah Ann gave Peter a painting on Night 1 of Season 24).
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Her home is decorated with artwork she has painted herself.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) 

The Bachelor bachelorette is a big sister

Hannah Ann grew up in Knoxville and has one younger sister and one younger brother.

Chris Harrison considers Hannah Ann "naive"

The Bachelor host said during a Facebook Live video, "It really seems like Hannah Ann had no idea what was going on... She seemed very naive about this whole The Bachelor world."

"[But] for someone who was so naive and innocent, she ended up in the middle of absolutely everything," he added.

"Every bit of drama you could run into, this was Hannah Ann... Seems sweet, quiet and reserved -- girl's got a backbone. Girl's got a backbone."

She's competed in beauty pageants

Hannah Ann competed for the title of Miss Tennessee USA several times but never won.

In 2018, she finished the competition as the first runner-up, wearing a sash as Miss North Knoxville.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bachelor bachelorette wants the full package

Hannah Ann describes her last relationship as all chemistry but little friendship. She's therefore looking for a best friend to whom she's also really attracted.

Hannah Ann has prior ties to Bachelor Nation

Hannah Ann is very close friends with Hannah Godwin, who competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and made his Final 3 before getting engaged on Dylan Barbour on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise last summer.

The two girls spend a lot of time together, and, according to The Bachelor host Chris Harrison, fans can thank Hannah G. for Hannah Ann choosing to participate in the currently-airing season.

RELATED LINK: PETER WEBER EX-GIRLFRIEND MERISSA PENCE: VICTORIA FULLER BROKE UP FOUR MARRIAGES IN OUR HOMETOWN!

Hannah Ann is a signed and working model

Hannah Ann has represented Wilhelmina Models, Next models in Miami, The Block Agency, and NV Models & Talent.

Fans might have seen her in ads for Downy and Sonic.

The Bachelor bachelorette dabbles in design

Hannah Ann enjoys interior decorating when she's not posing for cameras as a model.

She says she could watch home improvement shows all day and never get bored.

Hannah Ann has worked with Lauren Bushnell's husband

Hannah Ann starred in country singer Chris Lane's music video for his song "I Don't Know About You," which was released in 2018.

The pair had a flirtatious conversation at a bar, and she played his love interest in the video.

She isn't a homebody

Hannah Ann travels the world for work and would love to find man to join her on the adventure.

Peter previously said he doesn't want a partner who likes to sit home all day, so The Bachelor star and Hannah Ann have that in common.

Hannah Ann has only had one serious relationship

Hannah Ann dated a man for three-and-a-half years from her hometown before meeting Peter.

ADVERTISEMENT
She said that while they cared about each other deeply and she had felt feelings of love before, she wasn't truly in love with her ex and therefore hoped to find true love with Peter.

She's hinted she went far on The Bachelor

The Bachelor bachelorette hinted in December 2019 she might've made it all the way to the end of Peter's season in her Instagram Stories.

Hannah Ann was shopping at a grocery store in a video and said, "So I got a personal trainer since I've been on vacation for, like, three months, and she's helping me. She made me a grocery list."

Since The Bachelor's 24th season began filming on September 20 and ended on November 17, if Hannah Ann was gone for three months, it sounds like she might have been one of Peter's last two women standing!

Hannah Ann has had a boob job

Hannah Ann posted an Instagram video in 2018 obtained by The Sun that revealed she had decided to get a breast augmentation done four years prior when she was a teenager.

Dr. Ed Breazeale of The Breazeale Clinic performed the operation.

Hannah Ann said she wanted a "boost" but preferred a more natural look. She apparently just wanted to feel "more like a woman."

She said in the video she felt like she was able to grow into the size of implants she had received and has been really happy with her results.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR WINNERS ULTIMATELY END UP MARRYING?! (PHOTOS) 

Hannah Ann Sluss Photos

Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to see some additional photos of Hannah Ann!

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!

BEGIN GALLERY >>


FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 24
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 24 NEWS