The Handmaid's Tale has been renewed for a fifth season, Disney announced during the company's Disney Investor Day live stream, which also included the unveiling of several new television programs that are coming to Hulu.

The cast also noted that they are currently filming The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, which arrives on Hulu in 2021.

The Kardashian-Jenner family have signed a multi-year deal to create new global content exclusively on Hulu, Disney noted during the event.

Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy are teaming up for series Nine Perfect Strangers from creator David E. Kelly, that is coming soon to the streaming service.

Rosario Dawson and Peter Sarsgaard star in a new drama inspired by true events titled Dopesick. No release window has been given.

Kate McKinnon will portray disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, which does not have a release date.

Steve Martin is reuniting with Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building, which also stars Selena Gomez. No release date has been set.