'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5, Kardashian-Jenners coming to Hulu
UPI News Service, 12/11/2020
The Handmaid's Tale has been renewed for a fifth season, Disney announced during the company's Disney Investor Day live stream, which also included the unveiling of several new television programs that are coming to Hulu.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.