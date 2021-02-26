Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale is set to arrive on Hulu on April 28.

"June strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges," said a synopsis for the fourth season, which will include 10 episodes.

"Her quest for justice and revenge threaten to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships."

The streaming service released a 90-second trailer for the new season of the dystopian drama on Thursday.

Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, the TV series is about a totalitarian society that subjects fertile women to child-bearing slavery.

It was renewed for a fifth season in December.