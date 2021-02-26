Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale is set to arrive on Hulu on April 28.

Elisabeth Moss leads the cast, which also includes Joseph Fiennes, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella and Bradley Whitford.

"June strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges," said a synopsis for the fourth season, which will include 10 episodes.

"Her quest for justice and revenge threaten to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships."

The streaming service released a 90-second trailer for the new season of the dystopian drama on Thursday.

Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, the TV series is about a totalitarian society that subjects fertile women to child-bearing slavery.

It was renewed for a fifth season in December.