The Handmaid's Tale actress Yvonne Strahovski is going to be a mom of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her husband, Tim Loden.

Strahovski confirmed the news Wednesday by debuting her baby bump at the Los Angeles premiere of her film The Tomorrow War. Strahovski cradled her growing belly while wearing a white turtleneck gown.

"I'm super excited to be here, and this is a very special moment," she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

Strahovksi said she is about "halfway" through her pregnancy and is expecting a son.

"I'm having a boy!" she said.

Strahovski and Loden married in 2017 and already have a 2-year-old son, William.

"My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already," Strahovski said on Instagram after William's birth. "We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat," she added. "My heart has been stolen!"

The Tomorrow War is a sci-fi action film that opens in theaters Friday. The film is directed by Chris McKay and also stars Chris Pratt, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and Keith Powers.

Strahovski plays Serena Joy Waterford on the Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale, which completed a fourth season in June.