A Florida photographer captured drone footage of an oblivious swimmer's close encounter with a huge hammerhead shark that swam circles around the man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason McIntosh posted a video to Instagram showing the scene that unfolded just offshore in Miami Beach when the approximately 10-foot hammerhead shark approached a man who was swimming on his back.

The swimmer, unaware of the shark, gives the drone camera a thumbs-up while the hammerhead approaches.

The shark swims circles around the man, who nearly strikes the predatory fish in the head with his foot at one point.

The hammerhead eventually loses interest and swims away, leaving the swimmer untouched.