"Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre -a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education," reads the synopsis.
The project was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016.
Disney was originally going to release Hamilton on Oct. 15, 2021 but moved up the release date.
Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical.
