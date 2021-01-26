Halsey discussed her love of touring and her new makeup line on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Halsey , who recently had to cancel her planned Manic tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Monday that performing in front of a live crowd is her favorite part of her music career.

"Touring is my favorite part of what I do. I love the fact that every time I get on stage the show is different. I have a pretty unscripted show so we do things really differently every night," Halsey said before listing some mishaps she has had onstage.

"Things go wrong all the time so I'm like that's the one thing I'm happy I'm not dealing with is the constant drama of cleaning up after myself onstage," she continued.

Halsey said she is prone to trip onstage, was unable to properly throw a paper airplane at her last show and mentioned how everything stopped working during a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The singer announced on Twitter Friday that the Manic world tour would be canceled and that ticket holders would be receiving emails about refunds.

"This tour was supposed to be my most unique yet for a number of reasons. I was really looking forward to sharing this chapter of my life with you in the ways I best know how. But for now, I am dreaming of days where we can all be together again," Halsey said at the time.

The 26-year-old has launched a makeup line named About Face. Halsey discussed with Corden how she has always done her own makeup and why she wanted to start the line.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!