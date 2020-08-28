Halsey has released her first-ever live album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter released the album Badlands (Live from Webster Hall) on Friday.

Badlands (Live from Webster Hall) was recorded at Webster Hall in New York in May 2019. The album features songs from Halsey's debut studio album, Badlands, released in August 2015.

"I miss performing for you live more than anything in the world so here I am. Right in your bedroom. Badlands Live From Webster Hall is out now," Halsey tweeted.

Halsey shared a tracklist for the album on Instagram Stories. The album includes live renditions of the singles "Ghost," "New Americana," "Colors" and "Castle."

Halsey shared a tracklist for "Badlands (Live from Webster Hall)" on Instagram Stories. Photo by halsey/Instagram Stories

Halsey had announced Badlands (Live from Webster Hall) on Tuesday.

"Secret is out! After 5 years, we're going back to the Badlands. This Friday, August 28th, I am excited to share my very first ever live album," she wrote on Instagram.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Halsey released her third studio album, Manic, in January. She appears on Juice Wrld's posthumous song "Life's a Mess," released in July, and honored the late rapper on Twitter.

Halsey said in June that she will release the poetry book I Would Leave Me If Could in November. The book explores relationships, family ties, sexuality and mental illness.