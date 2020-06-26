Halsey was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 17 and said in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2019 that she wrote her third studio album, Manic, during a manic episode. The album, released in January, features the singles "Without Me," "Graveyard" and "You Should Be Sad."
Halsey launched a new fund, the Black Creators Funding Initiative, this month to help fund and complify black artists, writers, filmmakers and other creators.
