Singer-songwriter Halsey will release a poetry book in November.

The 25-year-old recording artist announced I Would Leave Me If I Could, a collection of autobiographical poems, Thursday on Instagram.

"I wrote a few thousand sentences but am somehow struggling to string together a single one to summarize how excited I am about this," she wrote.

Simon & Schuster is publishing the book, slated for release Nov. 10. In her poems, Halsey explores the highs and lows of doomed relationships, family ties, sexuality and mental illness.

"More hand grenades than confessions, these autobiographical poems explore and dismantle conventional notions of what it means to be a feminist in search of power," Simon & Schuster said.

The I Would Leave Me If I Could cover features "American Woman," an original piece of artwork by Halsey

Halsey was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 17 and said in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2019 that she wrote her third studio album, Manic, during a manic episode. The album, released in January, features the singles "Without Me," "Graveyard" and "You Should Be Sad."

Halsey launched a new fund, the Black Creators Funding Initiative, this month to help fund and complify black artists, writers, filmmakers and other creators.