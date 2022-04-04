Halsey left the Grammy Awards early days after having surgery.

The 27-year-old singer attended the awards show Sunday in Las Vegas but ducked out early due to their health.

Halsey explained their exit in a post on Instagram Stories.

"Not feeling super well so I left early. Had to see BTS tho," they wrote. "Going to get pasta and sleep. Thanks for everything luv u all."

Halsey was nominated at the Grammys for Best Alternative Music Album for If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. They also wanted to support K-pop group BTS, with whom they collaborated on the song "Boy with Luv."

Halsey said Saturday on Instagram that they had undergone surgery days prior.

"The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in," the singer wrote. "As luck would have it, I'm attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago."

"Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I'm fragile. Fragile but excited," they said.

Halsey said in January 2017 that they had undergone "multiple terrifying surgeries" to help treat their endometriosis, a condition where abnormal tissue grows outside the uterus.

The singer gave birth to their first child, daughter Ender Riley, in July.

Jon Batiste and Olivia Rodrigo were among the big winners at the Grammy Awards. Celebrity couples including Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin walked the red carpet prior to the ceremony.