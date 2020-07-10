Halsey is paying tribute to late rapper Juice Wrld.

The 25-year-old singer honored Juice Wrld, who died of an accidental drug overdose at age 21 in December, and unveiled new tattoos in the rapper's memory Thursday on Twitter.

Halsey posted shortly before Juice Wrld's posthumous album, Legends Never Die, was released at midnight. The album features "Life's a Mess," a new song from Juice Wrld and Halsey.

"lots of feelings tonight. but the biggest one is love. #LegendsNeverDie #lljw," Halsey wrote.

Halsey also shared a photo of her new tattoos: one which reads "life's a mess" and one of the numbers "999." She reflected on her friendship with Juice Wrld in the caption.

"man, juice n I rode one of the best moments of my career together. we had so many more songs to make w eachother. means the world to me I could be on this record. as friend and FAN," the singer said. "one of my fav artists of all time. one of the greatest people with the greatest smile."

Juice Wrld's official Instagram account shared a clip of "Life's a Mess" upon Legends Never Die's release.

Legends Never Die features 20 other songs, including "Tell Me U Luv Me" with Trippie Redd" and "Hate the Other Side" and "Come & Go" with Marshmello. Juice Wrld's family said in January that they planned to share the rapper's unreleased music.

"We plan to honor Juice's talents, his spirit, and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects that he was passionately in the process of developing," the family said.