Halsey is going to be a mom.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter announced Wednesday that she's expecting her first child.

Halsey shared the news alongside a series of baby bump photos taken by photographer Sam Dameshek.

"surprise!" she wrote alongside baby bottle, rainbow and angel baby emojis.

Singers Cassie and Perrie Edwards and actress January Jones were among those to congratulate Halsey in the comments.

"Oh. My. Goodness! Congratulations," Edwards wrote.

"Whaaaaaaaaaatttt??? Congratulations Momma!! You're gonna love it!!" Jones said.

Halsey did not share further details about her pregnancy but did tag screenwriter Alev Aydin on her baby bump. Aydin reposted the photos on his Instagram Stories with two heart emojis.

Halsey was previously linked to Yungblud and actor Evan Peters

Halsey released her third studio album, Manic, in January 2020. She celebrated the album's success and the first anniversary of its release in an Instagram post last week.

"Admittedly this album cycle didn't go the way I planned. The world had other things in mind. But you guys made it special beyond belief, anyway. Thank you for one year of fantasy and surrender," the singer said.

Halsey discussed her love for touring and her new makeup line, About Face, during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week.