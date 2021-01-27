Halsey released her third studio album, Manic, in January 2020. She celebrated the album's success and the first anniversary of its release in an Instagram post last week.
"Admittedly this album cycle didn't go the way I planned. The world had other things in mind. But you guys made it special beyond belief, anyway. Thank you for one year of fantasy and surrender," the singer said.
Halsey discussed her love for touring and her new makeup line, About Face, during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week.
