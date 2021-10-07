Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Halsey's album film, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, is now streaming on HBO Max.

The platform announced Wednesday that it acquired the rights to the musical project after it had a limited theatrical run in IMAX theaters and earned nearly $1 million at the box office.

Halsey penned the album and movie, and Colin Tilley directed it. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails produced it.

HBO Max described the project as a "horror-tinged fairytale" in which Halsey plays the pregnant queen Lila who discovers she has the paranormal powers to create and end life.

It became available to HBO Max subscribers Thursday.