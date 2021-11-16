Halo the video game series follows Master Chief, a Spartan super soldier who is humanity's only hope against an alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo refers to a large, destructive weapon located in space.
Xbox also celebrated Halo's 20th anniversary by releasing early the multiplayer beta for the latest entry in the video game series, Halo Infinite.
Halo Infinite's competitive multiplayer is free-to-play and is available on Xbox consoles and PC.
The single player component of Halo Infinite, which continues Master Chief's story, will be released on Dec.8.
