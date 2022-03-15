Master Chief leads the charge against the alien threat known as the Covenant in the latest trailer for Paramount+'s upcoming television adaptation of Halo.

Pablo Schreiber portrays Master Chief in the clip released on Tuesday as the iconic video game character pilots a spaceship, shoots at enemies using a large gun and skydives into battle.

The trailer also highlights the creation of Master Chief and how Dr. Halsey, played by Natascha McElhone, devised a plan to create super-soldiers known as Spartans in order to win the war against the Covenant.

"Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future," reads the synopsis.

Halo, based on the popular Xbox video game series of the same name, is coming to Paramount+ on March 24.