'Halo': Master Chief battles the Covenant in new trailer
UPI News Service, 03/15/2022
Master Chief leads the charge against the alien threat known as the Covenant in the latest trailer for Paramount+'s upcoming television adaptation of Halo.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pablo Schreiber portrays Master Chief in the clip released on Tuesday as the iconic video game character pilots a spaceship, shoots at enemies using a large gun and skydives into battle.
The trailer also highlights the creation of Master Chief and how Dr. Halsey, played by Natascha McElhone, devised a plan to create super-soldiers known as Spartans in order to win the war against the Covenant.
"Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future," reads the synopsis.
Halo, based on the popular Xbox video game series of the same name, is coming to Paramount+ on March 24.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.