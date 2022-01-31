The live-action TV drama based on the popular video game franchise, Halo, is set to debut on Paramount+ March 24.

The streaming service dropped a 2-minute trailer for the show Sunday.

Featuring Pablo Schreiber as the iconic super-soldier Master Chief, it has already gotten nearly 2 million views.

"Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future," a synopsis said.

"In a war for humanity's very survival, our deadliest weapon is our greatest hope."