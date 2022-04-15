Halo Infinite players will have two new multiplayer maps to fight on when Season 2 launches in early May.

ADVERTISEMENT

343 Industries announced Friday that its popular first-person shooter video game is getting a pair of new maps as part of its upcoming second season, which is titled "Lone Wolves." The developer also provided fans with a video flythrough of each map.

One of the brand-new maps is an arena map called "Catalyst." It's a tunnel-like Forerunner structure with waterfalls, overgrown cathedral walls, various ramps and plenty of hallways.

343 said the "ancient and weathered ruins of Catalyst" are symmetrical and were inspired by Halo 3's Epitaph map.

The second map, "Breaker," will be for Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle game mode, meaning it is much larger than "Catalyst." The map features a desert-like biome with two massive fortresses for teams to use as their home bases.

"Breaker is a pseudo symmetric BTB map set in a Banished scrapyard where each team's base is a huge chunk of ship debris, divided by the plasma cutting beam structure in the middle," Tyler Ensrude, Halo Infinite's multiplayer level designer, said in a news release.

"And yes, that beam is absolutely a dynamic element of the map that presents both opportunities and challenges in gameplay."

In addition to the new maps, Season 2 will bring a new Battle Pass and additional game modes like King of the Hill, Land Grab and Last Spartan Standing. Next week, 343 said it will dive deeper into those modes.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Halo Infinite's second season is set to arrive May 3.