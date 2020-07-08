Producer John Carpenter and director David Gordon Green announced Wednesday that the sequel Halloween Kills will each be postponed one year. Carpenter posted a letter from the two filmmakers on his social media account.

Halloween Kills was scheduled for release Oct. 16, 2020. However, with theaters slow to reopen, and opening at reduced capacity for social distancing, the Halloween team decided postponing was for the best.

The new date for Halloween Kills is Oct. 15, 2021. Green and Carpenter added that the new release date would include IMAX showings, and they were working on a sound mix tailored for IMAX theaters.

Halloween Kills picks up right after the 2018 Halloween sequel ends. Universal released a teaser trailer showing Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter (Judy Greer) and granddaughter (Andi Matichak) leaving killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) to die in a burning house. Laurie begins to worry that fire trucks could inadvertently rescue Myers.

"If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience," the letter read. "After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film's theatrical release by one year."

The letter adds that preparation on the next film, Halloween Ends, has begun. Universal plans to release it Oct. 14, 2022 according to Variety.

Variety adds that the Nia DaCosta directed Candyman remake, from Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, will move into Halloween Kills' spot from its previous Sept. 25 slot, already delayed from an intended summer release. The Forever Purge, originally scheduled for this month, is also postponed until July 9, 2021.